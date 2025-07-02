Queensland Reds vs British and Irish Lions: LIVE score and updates

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss the strength in-depth of the Lions squad and why Andy Farrell's approach is different to previous tours. (2:34)

The British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia rumbles on with their first midweek clash of the series against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Fresh off a thumping 54-7 win over the Western Force in Perth, things will step up a gear at Suncorp Stadium against a Reds outfit which includes a host of Wallabies players.

For the first time this series, Lions scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will get some game time after recovering from injuries. Hugo Keenan was set to start at fullback, but has had to withdraw through illness. Elliot Daly comes into the side in his place.

Welsh scrum-half Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the tour after sustaining a hamstring injury. Scotland's Ben White has been called into squad.

The Reds finished fifth on the Super Rugby ladder this year -- the second best Australian team after the ACT Brumbies -- and should pose a tougher test for the tourists as they build towards the opening Test match on July 19.

Follow all the action throughout the match with ESPN's live updates!