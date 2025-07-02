British and Irish Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds: Tourists ease to comfortable win

The British & Irish Lions have beaten Queensland Reds 52-12 in their third warm-up Test on their tour of Australia. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Skipper Maro Itoje celebrated his return with a try as the British & Irish Lions pulled away in the second half to beat the Queensland Reds 52-12 in their second tour match in Australia on Wednesday.

Tommy Freeman grabbed two tries and Andrew Porter, Duhan van der Merwe, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones and Gary Ringrose all also crossed as the Lions disappointed those in the 46,435 crowd at Brisbane's Lang Park who were hoping for an upset.

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Josh Flook had given the local fans hope with tries in the first 26 minutes before the tourists, who made nine handling errors in the first half, hit their formidable stride.

Itoje was rested for the match against the Western Force last weekend, leading to some conjecture that his test place was under threat, but he made a mockery of the idea with a statement performance in the second row.

- As it happened: Lions run rampant after Reds fade early on

- Kinghorn ready to roar for Lions after Top 14 triumph

- Tom Hamilton: Henry Pollock's incredible rise to Lions bolter

- Tomos Williams ruled out of Lions tour