All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has embarked on a new era, handing out four Test debuts for New Zealand's season opener against France in Dunedin.

Robertson on Thursday named Christian Lio-Willie and Fabian Holland at No. 8 and lock respectively, with prop OIlie Norris and flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi included on the bench.

Lio-Willie is perhaps the most surprising inclusion, with the Crusaders back-rower originally only brought into the wider squad as injury cover.

But a knee injury to No. 8 Wallace Sititi, which has ruled him out for the entire series against France, created the opportunity for Lio-Willie to come into calculations and he will now run out alongside Holland.

The Highlanders second-rower is one of the more amazing stories in recent times, given he left the Netherlands as a 16-year-old to chase his rugby dream in New Zealand.

Christian Lio-Willie will make his Test debut at No. 8 in the All Blacks' season opener with France Phil Walter/Getty Images

He combines with skipper Scott Barrett in the second-row, while Tupou Vaa'i starts at No. 6 in an indication of just how Robertson wants to play.

"This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them," Robertson said of his four debutants.

"For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian's Highlanders supporters and Christian's Otago fans will be out in full force.

"Ollie and Du'Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready."

Lio-Willie's inclusion meanwhile pushes Ardie Savea back to his customary No. 7 position, the veteran having spent much of the past few years at No. 8 for the All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett has meanwhile pipped Damian McKenzie for the first crack at fly-half, while Rieko Ioane has shifted back to the wing to accommodate the in-form Billy Proctor.

NEW ZEALAND

Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Christian Lio-Willie, Ardie Savea, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho,Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Samipeni Finau, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea.