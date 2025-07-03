British and Irish Lions vs. Waratahs: Fin Smith at 10; Tadhg Beirne captain

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss why Finn Russell should lead the British and Irish Lions at fly-half following his performance against Western Force. (2:08)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has named his starting XV for Saturday's clash with the NSW Waratahs.

Fin Smith will start at fly-half, with Irish lock Tadhg Beirne following tour skipper Maro Itoje and fellow-Irishman Dan Sheehan in leading the side out.

Owen Farrell will not be available this weekend, although will join up with the squad to replace Elliot Daly, who has been ruled out out of the remainder of the tour of Australia with a broken forearm.

When asked at a news conference whether Farrell is fit enough to play for the Lions in the Tests against Australia, Andy Farrell, who is also his father, said: "Well he's fit, or else he wouldn't be picked.

"I know the guys have been keeping in close touch with him and others in regards to that and he's been training full bore for some time now. He should be proud of himself obviously. It's what we do in the here and now that counts isn't it so I'm sure that ... He gets in late on the Friday night so I'm sure he'll be dying to get at it.

"If he didn't have a chance [of playing the Tests] then what's the point. Everyone should be competing. That's what everyone in the group would want. But along with that obviously the experience, [he] brings the support that you need for the group and again how you make the room feel."

Fin Smith's only previous start for the Lions came against Argentina in Dublin. David Rogers/Getty Images

Keenan will start at fullback with another option for the No. 15 shirt, Blair Kinghorn, named on the left wing having arrived in Australia late on Monday after helping his French club Toulouse to the Top 14 title.

Young English loose forward Henry Pollock returns to the side and will play at blindside flanker in a back row also featuring No. 8 Ben Earl and openside Josh van der Flier.

Fin Smith, who started at fly-half in the loss to Argentina in Dublin two weeks ago, gets another shot at the playmaking role in a halfback partnership with his England teammate Alex Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smith will start on the bench.

