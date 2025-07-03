British and Irish Lions vs Waratahs: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss the strength in-depth of the Lions squad and why Andy Farrell's approach is different to previous tours. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

A British and Irish Lions tour is never quiet business.

Just a two weeks has passed since the Lions were roaming Dublin awaiting a kick-off to their tour. Already, so much has happened.

There has been a defeat -- they lost the opening match 28-24 to Argentina -- and there have been blowout victories. Injuries have already been a concern: Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly have seen their tours ended prematurely, and a famliar face in Owen Farrell has joined the squad.

The action has only just begun, though, and there is another tour game this weekend against the New South Wales Waratahs.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. Wednesday BST)

Where: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Match official: Paul Williams

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Fin Smith will start at fly-half, with Irish lock Tadhg Beirne following tour skipper Maro Itoje and fellow-Irishman Dan Sheehan in leading the side out.

Owen Farrell will not be available this weekend, although will join up with the squad to replace Elliot Daly, who has been ruled out out of the remainder of the tour of Australia with a broken forearm.

When asked at a news conference whether Farrell is fit enough to play for the Lions in the Tests against Australia, Andy Farrell, who is also his father, said: "Well he's fit, or else he wouldn't be picked.

"I know the guys have been keeping in close touch with him and others in regards to that and he's been training full bore for some time now. He should be proud of himself obviously. It's what we do in the here and now that counts isn't it so I'm sure that ... He gets in late on the Friday night so I'm sure he'll be dying to get at it.

"If he didn't have a chance [of playing the Tests] then what's the point. Everyone should be competing. That's what everyone in the group would want. But along with that obviously the experience, [he] brings the support that you need for the group and again how you make the room feel."

Taniela Tupou and Andrew Kellaway headline an understrength Waratahs starting side that is likely to be the latest victim of the fast improving Lions.

The Wallabies duo are joined by five further players with Test experience, although two of those, Tane Edmed and Darby Lancaster, boast just a solitary international start.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has otherwise handed young halves Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen the chance to start against the tourists.

Lock Matt Philip, who has only recently returned from two seasons in Japan, will make his Waratahs debut off the bench.

But is is Tupou and Kellaway who will feel they have a point to prove, with the duo released from Wallabies camp earlier in the week.

Tupou's lacklustre Super Rugby season has left him scrapping for a spot on the Wallabies bench for the first Test against the Lions in Brisbane in just over a fortnight, while Kellaway would appear to be behind Harry Potter, Filipo Daugunu and now even Dylan Pietsch for a spot in the outside backs.

- Sam Bruce: Difficulty guide to every Lions tour game

- Brittany Mitchell: Itoje's performance should put Aussies on notice

- James Regan: What we learned from latest Lions blowout

- Full fixture list for Lions tour of Australia

- Everything you need to know about summer Lions tour

- The full 38-man Lions squad