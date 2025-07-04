Max Jorgensen will play his first game of rugby in more than three months, after he was named in a Wallabies starting side that also features Joseph-Aukuso but is without enforcers Rob Valetini and Will Skelton up front.

The Wallabies forwards are believed to have suffered calf injuries in the build-up to Australia's Test against Fiji, in Newcastle on Sunday, putting them in a race against time for the opening game against the British & Irish Lions in two weeks' time.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt named his first matchday 23 on Friday afternoon, with first-choice scrum-half Jake Gordon another player missing through injury.

His spor is taken by livewire Reds captain Tate McDermott, while Langi Gleeson, who was told he was not in the Wallabies plans at the start of the year because of his decision to head offshore beyond this season, starts at No. 6 in place of Valetini.

Skelton may not have been a guaranteed starter even if fit, but he would have certainly added punch from the bench against the Fijians. Instead, Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams reform their successful locking duo of 2024, with Tom Hooper offering both back- and second-row cover off the bench.

Max Jorgensen will play his first game since the end of March, after he was named to start against Fiji on Sunday David Rogers/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Schmidt has decided to start veteran James Slipper at loosehead prop ahead of Angus Bell, while Dave Porecki has been preferred over in-form Brumbies rake Billy Pollard at hooker.

They are joined in the front-row by Allan Alaalatoa.

Harry Wilson has meanwhile retained the captaincy, as expected, the Reds No. 8 joining Gleeson in the back-row alongside Fraser McReight.

In the backs, Brumbies fly-half Noah Lolesio wears the No. 10 jersey, with Len Ikitau shifting one spot closer in to No. 12 from his customary outside centre position to accommodate Suaalii's midfield inclusion.

Tom Wright and Harry Potter round out the back three alongside Jorgensen at fullback and right wing respectively.

Schmidt is due to speak to the media later on Friday afternoon.

More to follow...