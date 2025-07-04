The ESPN Scrum Reset teams reacts to Owen Farrell's stunning call-up for the Lions, pondering whether it is nepotism or a smart play for backline insurance. (1:44)

Out-of-favour All Blacks back-rower Hoskins Sotutu is among the latest group of players confirmed for the AUNZ Invitational XV that will face the British & Irish Lions in Adelaide on Saturday week.

As reported last week by ESPN, Sotutu was awaiting final insurance sign-off before he was to be unveiled, the Blues No. 8 joined by his Super Rugby teammate AJ Lam as well as Queensland Reds front-rowers Aidan Ross and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen in the quartet of players announced on Friday afternoon.

But it is Sotutu's inclusion that will really garner attention, with the back-rower, who hasn't played for the All Blacks since 2022, said to be considering a switch of international eligibility to either Fiji or England.

Fiji coach Mick Byrne, who is preparing his side for a clash with the Wallabies in Newcastle on Sunday, said recently he had spoken with Sotutu about changing his allegiance when the 26-year-old becomes available for Fiji in December.

A big game against the Lions in Adelaide would only further whet Byrne's appetite to get Sotutu onboard, particularly with Fiji set to play in the top division of the inaugural Nations Championship in 2026.

Ross and Toomaga-Allen will meanwhile get a second crack at the Lions after they started in the Reds front-row on Wednesday night when Queensland were eventually thumped 52-12.

And Ross could yet feature against the Lions for the Wallabies, with the former Chiefs front-rower eligible for the Wallabies from next weekend after not playing for the All Blacks for three years. He was born in Australia and plans to settle in Queensland after signing a two-year deal with the Reds.

Outside back Lam has meanwhile scored 20 tries in 60 games for the Blues, playing alongside All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane along the way.

He adds to an AUNZ backline group that also includes All Blacks David Havili, Ngani Laumape and Folau Fakatava.

But the Les Kiss-coached squad is still without a noted playmaker, raising speculation that either Wallabies veterans James O'Connor, 34, or Bernard Foley, 35, could yet join the squad.

Hoskins Sotutu has signed on for the AUNZ Invitational XV. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

There has been no indication from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt nor Rugby Australia that will be the case, though, with the duo's age and therefore the cost of insurance reportedly a key stumbling block.

Wallabies Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Marika Koroibete and Pete Samu have however been named in the squad, which will begin to gather in Adelaide from this weekend.