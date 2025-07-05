Wales fall to Japan as losing streak extends to 18 Tests

Open Extended Reactions

Japan stormed back in the second half to beat Wales 24-19 on Kyushu Island on Saturday, extending the visitors' record losing streak to 18 Test matches.

Japan were 19-7 down at the break before two second half tries saw them come back to overhaul the deficit.

Both sides scored three tries in an error-strewn clash at the Mikuni World Stadium, where Wales were hoping to end 18 months of misery, having last won a match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Georgia.

Japan came from behind to beat Wales on Saturday. Masterpress/Getty Images

They looked to be well on course to break their drought at the break but fell apart in the second half as Japan rallied for the narrow victory.

Japan fullback Takuro Matsunaga scored in the first half, while his replacement Ichigo Nakakusu and fellow substitute Halatoa Vailea went over for two more tries.

All were converted by Lee Seungsin, who also kicked a penalty.

The tourists' points came in the first half, with Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers going over, and Wales also awarded a penalty try. Sam Costelow kicked just one conversion.

Welsh rugby is seeking to rebuild after plunging to a new low in a 68-14 defeat to England in their final Six Nations game in March, but the loss in Japan is a further blow. They will now drop to 14th in the world rankings.

