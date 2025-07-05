British and Irish Lions 21-10 New South Wales Waratahs: Three things we learned in Sydney

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions got a bit of a reality check in Sydney with a stuttering 21-10 win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

After putting 50 on the Force and Reds, things were less fluid at Allianz Stadium.

Here are three things we learned from the Lions' third game in Australia.

Errors, errors, errors

It was -- thanks to contributions from both teams -- a tough watch at times. The referee's whistle got a workout with both teams giving away plenty of penalties and coughing up mistakes. For the Lions, their errors have become an issue that has followed them since the opening exchanges against Argentina.

While the lineout was better in Sydney, they still produced multiple unforced errors by trying to force and extra pass or an offload.

You could see Farrell was unhappy when he spoke after the game, and will no doubt give his players a bit of a rocket. It can only be forgiven and excused as new players getting used to each other for so long. Before you know it, the Test matches will be here and that won't wash.

Pressure on players to perform as first Test looms

There are those who didn't get a run or many minutes whose stock has risen. James Lowe for example is now - if he wasn't already - a clear starter, and the chaos and opportunity he creates is a huge part of this side.

Alex Mitchell impressed and will no doubt play a key role off the bench against the Wallabies. It looks as though Farrell likes Sione Tuipulotu, who played his third match of the campaign, but there are still a lot of gaps in the best XV.

We got a first look at Blair Kinghorn and late call-up Ben White, so it's harsh to judge them yet, but everything else is wide open. Would Farrell like to have a clearer picture of his best team? Maybe, and there is still time, but individuals will be looking to really show they deserve a place in the squad on July 19.

Curiosity around Owen Farrell's role

Andy Farrell said Owen Farrell is unlikely to play against the Brumbies on Wednesday, leaving him just one match against the AUNZ invitational to get a run before the first Test. He of course adds value away from games, with his experience and leadership not in question.

How he is rolled out will be fascinating. There were certainly times against the Waratahs when they could have used a player like Farrell to give the side a rark-up when the mistakes were flowing.

He is such an elite player, but how he is used will be fascinating.