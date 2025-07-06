Open Extended Reactions

The remaining AUNZ Invitational XV squad has finally been unveiled with Waratahs young gun Darby Lancaster earning a call-up to the squad following his standout performance against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday night.

Lancaster was one of the best on the pitch in the Waratahs 21-10 loss to the Lions in Sydney with the wing scoring an incredible try down the edge in the 35th minute while he produced several more chances. His edge defence was also outstanding, keeping opposition wing Mac Hansen quiet throughout the contest.

Fellow Waratahs Joey Walton and Matt Philip have also been named in the 30-man squad following the impressive team performance, with Walton holding strong against international stars Sione Tuipolotu and Huw Jones. Philip's minutes off the bench were also solid as he helped the Tahs hold strong in the final minutes to deny a final minute try from the Lions.

Waratahs' Darby Lancaster (C) celebrates a try with teammates SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

One-Test Wallaby Tane Edmed has also been given a final crack at Lions after he came off the bench for the Tahs on Saturday night.

Queensland Reds' Lachlan Anderson and Jock Campbell were also rewarded for their season's and their efforts against the Lions after they were put to the sword in 52-12 in Brisbane last week.

Meanwhile, Chiefs prop George Dyer has become the final New Zealander to join squad ahead of Saturday night's clash in Adelaide. Dyer joins eight fellow Kiwis including All Blacks' David Havili, Hoskins Sotutu, Ngani Laumape, and Shannon Frizell who'd already been named.

"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to build this squad and it's exciting to see it come together," coach Les Kiss said.

"We have quality coaches and a highly motivated group of players that represent the depth of talent across Australia and New Zealand.

"Each of them has a lot to play for and there's a real sense of anticipation about the unique opportunity in front of us.

"As the first AUNZ side to be assembled in 36 years, we have the chance to do something pretty special here in Adelaide."

AUNZ Invitational XV squad: Aidan Ross, AJ Lam, Angus Blyth, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Daniel Botha, Darby Lancaster, David Havili, Folau Fakatava, George Dyer, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Hoskins Sotutu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Jock Campbell, Joe Brial, Joey Walton, Joshua Fusitu'a. Kalani Thomas, Kurt Ekland, Lachlan Anderson, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Mac Grealy, Marika Koroibete, Matt Philip, Ngani Laumape, Pete Samu, Richie Asiata, Seru Uru, Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson, Tane Edmed.