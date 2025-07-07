British and Irish Lions vs Brumbies: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions' victory over the NSW Waratahs. (0:52)

The British and Irish Lions boast a 100% record Down Under as they continue to warm up for their three-Test series against the Wallabies later this month.

Andy Farrell's side have tasted defeat just once this summer -- in their farewell game in Dublin against Argentina -- but wins over the Western Force, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs have got them back on track.

Next up are the ACT Brumbies, which ESPN Australia's Sam Bruce estimated would be one of the tougher tour games on the schedule.

Can the Lions keep up their winning streak?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. Wednesday BST)

Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Match official: Pierre Brousset

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Maro Itoje returns to captain the British & Irish Lions team, with coach Andy Farrell ringing the changes following Saturday's scrappy win against the Waratahs.

Farrell has named eight Irishmen in his starting side, the tour match for which he was expected to select a line-up close to his first-choice team for the Test series.

Itoje returns as skipper after being rested for the unconvincing 21-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs at the weekend, as does Scottish fly-half Finn Russell.

Russell's compatriot Blair Kinghorn survives from the side that played the Waratahs but will switch from the wing to his more familiar fullback role at Canberra Stadium.

The rest of the backline has a distinctive Irish flavour with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki in the centres, Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf and James Lowe on the left wing.

Specialist No. 8 Jack Conan will be in the back row with English flankers Tom Curry and Ollie Chessum, while Joe McCarthy will play in the second row with Itoje, and Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan fill out two-thirds of the front row.

Lachie Hooper's debut game for the ACT Brumbies will be his first chance to line up professionally alongside big brother, Tom.

But it could also be the pair's last game together in Brumbies colours.

Lachie, 21, will start on the bench in Canberra on Wednesday night after being handed his debut by coach Stephen Larkham.

Larkham hailed the talents of the younger Hooper, who he watched and helped develop over the years through the ACT rugby system.

"He's amazing when he goes on the field," he said.

"We really wanted them to be here together, and we really wanted them to play together, and we just didn't get the opportunity this year.

"But hopefully everything goes to plan and they get on the field and they really enjoy not only the moment, but the way that we play the game."

Tom, 24, returns to the starting side after playing 12 minutes in the Wallabies' ugly 21-18 victory over Fiji in Newcastle on Sunday, but several big-name Test players will be absent, including Rob Valetini and captain Allan Alaalatoa.

