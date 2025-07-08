Open Extended Reactions

All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the remainder of his side's series with France due to a calf injury.

The All Blacks confirmed the new on Tuesday morning, but offered no details as to how long Barrett may be sidelined.

They also did not advise of any replacements, though Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu is among the options to replace Barrett in Wellington this weekend, while Tupou Vaa'i could also shift from the No. 6 jersey he filled in Dunedin.

The New Zealand captain was substituted in the 58th minute of their thrilling 31-28 win in Dunedin, where the All Blacks were forced to battle right to the final siren to overcome what is an understrength France squad.

But the inexperienced Les Bleus side performed well above local expectations in a match that was marred by constant TMO interjection.

Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the remainder of the All Blacks' series with France SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

Barrett is likely to be replaced as skipper by star back-rower Ardie Savea, one of the team's two vice-captains alongside Barrett's younger brother, Jordie.

While he will play no further part against France, Barrett will be targeting a return either for the All Blacks' opening Rugby Championship clashes with Argentina or in the hugely anticipated back-to-back Tests with the world champion Springboks.