The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to another head knock for Noah Lolesio, agreeing it's time for Joe Schmidt to consider James O'Connor or Bernard Foley. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The Wallabies' preparations for the British & Irish Lions series have been rocked by an updated diagnosis for injured playmaker Noah Lolesio, who has undergone surgery on his neck.

Lolesio left the field in the 61st minute of Australia's thrilling 21-18 win over Fiji in Newcastle on Sunday in a medicab, but was later cleared of any serious injury and released from hospital.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Rugby Australia on Tuesday evening confirmed that Lolesio had undergone surgery earlier in the day.

"Rugby Australia and the Wallabies can confirm Noah Lolesio has had successful surgery today," a media statement read.

"Lolesio sustained an on-field injury in the second half of the Test against Fiji in Newcastle on Sunday. After being initially discharged from hospital on Sunday night, Lolesio was readmitted for surgery this afternoon following a further medical follow-up.

Noah Lolesio was later cleared of serious injury despite being taken from McDonald Jones Stadium in a neck brace SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

"He is expected to make a full recovery and will spend a period of time away from the game during his rehabilitation."

While the statement did not specify the surgery was on his neck, Sunday's update said that he had been stretchered off for a "suspected neck injury".

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt added: "Firstly, we were relieved that Noah was up and moving well when he returned to the team hotel after his initial hospital visit in Newcastle on Sunday. Further to that, it's an added relief for everyone, especially his family, that successful surgery now has him on the road to recovery."

While the RA statement specified that Lolesio would spend some time "away from the game", it is highly likely that will rule him out of the first Test against the British & Irish Lions and probably the series.

Lolesio had started 11 of the 13 Tests under Schmidt, becoming the Kiwi's first-choice Wallabies No. 10. This latest development leaves Schmidt with only Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh as fly-half options originally selected to face Fiji, with the Wallabies coach set to name a new squad to face the Lions on Friday.

Outgoing NSW Waratahs playmaker Tane Edmed is currently in Adelaide with the AUNZ Invitational XV preparing to face the tourists and previously trained with the wider Wallabies group last week.

Asked after Australia's win on Sunday whether he would consider bringing in an experienced 10, such as Bernard Foley or James O'Connor to face the Lions, Schmidt at that stage reaffirmed his support for the three players he had selected to face Fiji.

"We obviously haven't selected our Lions squad," Schmidt said. "This was one game that sat before that, and we'll sit down and consider our options. But if you have a look at what Ben Donaldson did, I'm not sure that he didn't do exactly what he was needed to do.

"He put us into the corner, he did what was needed to make sure that we were in the game at the end and got the game done. So, yeah, I think we haven't been together for six months, and to have five trainings and to be seamless would be an expectation that I'd hoped for rather than believed would immediately happen.

"So, now we have another short runway to try and improve from where we were today."

But how Lolesio's updated diagnosis may change the situation remains to be seen.

The Brumbies playmaker had only two months ago been stretchered off midway through his side's win over the Western Force in Perth, before later being cleared of injury. Still, he spent two weeks on the sidelines, only to then suffer a head knock in the semifinal defeat by the Chiefs.

Earlier this year, Lolesio announced he would be heading to Japan to take up a one-year deal, with the possibility of a further season.

The decision was expected to put his Wallabies place in jeopardy beyond the Lions series, with Schmidt instead likely to try and take the team forward with either Donaldson or Lynagh at the helm.

Lolesio spoke of how Schmidt's decision to finish up with the Wallabies at the end of this year's Rugby Championship had influenced his decision to head overseas, before the Kiwi later agreed to an extension that will take him through to the middle of 2026 as part of the Les Kiss succession plan.