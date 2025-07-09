ACT Brumbies 24-36 British and Irish Lions: Should Wallabies be scared?

Take a look at how the British and Irish Lions defeated the ACT Brumbies 36-24 in Canberra. (0:53)

The British and Irish Lions came through their penultimate match before the first Test against Australia with a 36-24 win over the ACT Brumbies on Wednesday.

While some things may have become clearer for Andy Farrell, they still looked disjointed attack at times and conceding 24 points will no doubt frustrate the coach.

Here are three things we learned in Canberra.

Midfield, back row spots still up for grabs

Ollie Chessum scored the opening try for the Lions on Wednesday. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Farrell picked his strongest side to date to face the Brumbies, giving those players one final chance to cement their spot in his best XV. The front row of Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong could certainly play the first Test, as could the second row of Maro Itoje and Joe McCarthy which looked strong in Canberra. No worries at half back with Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell locked in.

Blair Kinghorn is a slight concern at fullback having been forced off early against the Brumbies with an injury. But, if he is fine, he should start. There are also backup options with Marcus Smith and Hugo Keenan. James Lowe and Tommy Freeman will likely be out on the wings in Brisbane.

That leaves the back row and midfield as the main talking points.

Tom Curry played at openside flanker and was solid, but Jac Morgan has been a standout whenever he has played and looks to be the front-runner here. Will Farrell turn to the only Welsh player in the squad as his No. 7?

Ollie Chessum played the full 80 minutes at No. 6 with Jack Conan at No. 8. Chessum is so physically imposing and got himself a try (nearly two) making a big impression. Conan, too produced a huge effort, with 17 carries and 13 tackles: the most of any Lion.

In the midfield, the Irish duo of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose obviously works well and looked good on Wednesday, but their Scottish teammates Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu will fancy their chances too.

Perhaps the answer is a combination of both? Farrell may well already know the answer, but it wouldn't be surprising if it comes down to the wire where both areas are concerned.

'Funny feeling in the camp' - Jamison Gibson-Park

Jamison Gibson-Park won Man of the Match against the Brumbies. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Jamison Gibson-Park summed it up best when asked how the Lions are feeling about their performances.

"I suppose we are happy with the result in the end, a patchy performance but we are happy. Hats off to the Brumbies, they came with a plan and they executed it well," he told Sky Sports.

"There is a little bit of a funny feeling in the camp but there are things we need to review."

A funny feeling to be winning, and winning well on the scoreboard, but knowing they have so much more to offer. It is the nature of the Lions to some extent.

Developing the game plan on the fly and building combinations. "Patchy" is right, too.

The match in Canberra had a familiar feel to it. Scrappy start, good for parts but not consistently and finish well. We likely won't get a sense of what this side is truly capable of until the opening Test, maybe even after.

Gibson-Park's comment shows the players know themselves they can be so much better.

Do Lions have a fear factor?

Joe Schmidt will lead the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions tour. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt was watching on, rugged up in the capital after Australia had their only hit-out against Fiji last week, a nervy 21-18 win.

What will he have made of the latest Lions performance?

For one, he will know the players very well already, but he will also have seen areas he can look to exploit. The Brumbies had success at the breakdown and Schmidt will likely still look to disrupt their lineout, which has improved but isn't perfect. They've also had issues with ill-discipline at times on the tour.

Schmidt has his own troubles, though, with concerns at fly-half after Noah Lolesio was ruled out of the tour.

But, being the great coach he is, Schmidt will know there are parts of the Lions' he can target if what the tourists produced in Canberra is similar to what they produce in Brisbane in 10 days' time.