Forty tries in 42 Tests: All Blacks history feels inevitable for Will Jordan

The All Blacks' back three remains an ever-evolving picture but there's one focal figure continuing to prove an irresistible, irreplaceable force. No matter where he features for the All Blacks, Will Jordan is a relentless attacking weapon.

With two tries in Dunedin last week Jordan reopened his account by surpassing Ben Smith in the All Blacks all-time try-scoring stakes, elevating his tally to 40 in 42 Tests - a truly phenomenal strike rate - to further entrench his status among the world's elite finishers.

That he seamlessly switched from fullback to wing, while carrying a niggly knee complaint, in the first minute of the All Blacks' shaky opening 31-27 victory over France is testament to Jordan's value.

"It was pretty special, wasn't it? Both sides of the ball, physically tough," All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said as he lavished praise on Jordan this week.

"He's a great finisher, he anticipates it, and you feel like he's three steps ahead sometimes, just his feet are moving to where the ball is going to be beforehand. That's a sign of form, and he's really coming of age."

At this point in the World Cup cycle one of the biggest positional questions hanging over the All Blacks is who will emerge to stamp their mark and own the starting wing roles.

Wing, of any position, is where selection bolters tend to surge to the surface late in the piece.

Will Jordan boasts an incredible 40 tries in 42 Test matches for the All Blacks Joe Allison/Getty Images

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and George Bridge are among those to fit in that category in recent times, with other contenders sure to break through in the next year before the All Blacks cement their back three combinations.

Robertson curiously selected only two specialist wings - Sevu Reece and Caleb Clarke - in his 33-man squad for three Tests against France this month with Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Ruben Love's versatility embraced as multi-purpose finishers.

Many other wings, though, the likes of Highlanders flier Caleb Tangitau, Emoni Narawa and Leroy Carter from the Chiefs, Chay Fihaki and Kini Naholo, wait on the fringe. With Reece suffering a concussion in his first tackle in Dunedin last week, Jordan proved his prowess once again with another everywhere display. But for a dubious TMO decision for apparent obstruction he should've bagged a hat trick.

The All Blacks' Test campaign is only starting yet Jordan is already reminding everyone of his importance and class this season.

While he wasn't the only notable absentee through injury in 2024, the Crusaders were lost without Jordan's strike and guidance as he missed last year's entire Super season due to shoulder surgery. This year his profound influence was evident in reigniting the Crusaders attack and, perhaps less so to the untrained eye, mentoring young playmakers Taha Kemara and Rivez Reihana, the latter instrumental in their return to championship glory.

Will Jordan dives over for one of his two tries against France in Dunedin, July 5, 2025 Joe Allison/Getty Images

Returning to the black jersey last week it's no surprise Jordan switched from fullback with consummate ease after playing the vast majority of this Test career on the edge under Ian Foster.

Robertson's arrival last year was always going to usher in Jordan's permanent shift to fullback but in a needs-must scenario, the All Blacks are incredibly fortunate to have someone of his ilk who can flitter between the two roles without skipping a beat.

Jordan doesn't boast the same top end speed as Ioane or Clarke but his acceleration off the mark to punch through holes is lethal.

Popping up in the right place at the right time might seem lucky when it happens once or twice but Jordan's support play and ability to consistently finish reflects his anticipation and mounting experience. His combination with Beauden Barrett - their chip and chase in behind rushing defensive lines has been honed over many years - is also widely underappreciated.

In their quest to build four deep in each position there are few players in Robertson's All Blacks who could be labelled genuinely irreplaceable. Jordan sits alongside Ardie Savea and Tyrel Lomax in that regard.

Jordan may be asked at times, such as this weekend's second Test against the French in Wellington, to fill in or shift out late in the match to the edge for the All Blacks when injuries strike.

Yet there's no doubt his long-term future lies in the backfield where his effortless gliding running style and vision is on its way to emulating Christian Cullen and Smith, the great All Blacks modern era fullbacks.

All Blacks outside backs often hit a wall as their speed and finishing tails off towards the backend of their careers.

Cullen, Jeff Wilson, Joe Rokocoko, Jonah Lomu, Julian Savea and Naholo did not feature for the All Blacks beyond 27-years-old - a staggering stat that points to a common theme.

Jordan, though, injuries permitting, will not suffer that same fate. He seems destined to continue to mature, continue to thrive, while gradually surpassing Willson (44 in 60 tests), Beauden Barrett (45 in 135), Savea (46 in 54), Rokocoko (46 in 68), Cullen 46 in 58 and, ultimately, Howlett (49 in 62) to hold the record for most tries for the All Blacks in the not-too-distant-future.

"It's something I've thought of. It's about fulfilling my role and I guess as a back-three player scoring tries is part of that," Jordan said. "I'm just trying to pop up and create opportunities for the team. "Ultimately that would be something that would be pretty cool to do."

With 12 Tests to come for the All Blacks this year - and 10 more tries enough to claim the record outright - it would be foolish to bet against Jordan finishing the season as the most prolific finisher to don the jersey.