British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

The British and Irish Lions have been humming along nicely in Australia, notching four straight wins and only a date with the AUNZ Invitational XV to go before they get their first crack at the Wallbies.

This makes for an interesting matchup. It's a shame that Richie Mo'unga will not be on the field due to a broken hand, but the Lions cannot overlook a side coached by Les Kiss and Ian Foster.

With a near-full strength side having played Wednesday, the Lions have fielded a much-changed XV for this one, while the AUNZ squad features 17 internationally capped players and an imposing back row.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. Wednesday BST)

Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Match official: Andrea Piardi

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Former England captain Owen Farrell has been named among the replacements, while Ireland's Tadhg Beirne will captain the Lions for the second time as Maro Itoje -- skipper for the win earlier this week -- is rested.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell brought his son, Owen, into the squad last week following Elliot Daly's broken arm, which ruled the versatile back out of the three-match test series against the Wallabies.

The 33-year-old playmaker slots in despite not playing a test since 2023 as he comes off an injury-plagued season in French club rugby.

The matchday squad is much changed from the lineup that laboured past the Brumbies.

Winger Mack Hansen and loose forward Henry Pollock, who each played off the bench against the Brumbies, are in the starting side, while England back Marcus Smith has been retained on the bench after replacing injured fullback Blair Kinghorn in Canberra.

Meanwhile, Kiss has named an imposing AUNZ Invitational XV starting side, including an ominous back-row trio of Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu and Hoskins Sotutu.

The team will be co-captained by Australia's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and title-winning Crusaders skipper David Havili.

"After speaking with all the players we thought the co-captaincy model with natural leaders like David and Lukhan would really suit this team and what we represent," Kiss said.

Kiss unveiled his side on Thursday afternoon, with Tane Edmed given the nod at No. 10 in what will be one final opportunity for the one-Test Wallaby to impress Joe Schmidt.

While Schmidt will name his Wallabies squad to face the Lions on Friday, Edmed could rocket back into contention for a spot in the matchday 23 for the first Test in Brisbane with a solid performance in Adelaide this weekend.

The AUNZ matchday 23 includes 17 internationally capped players.

