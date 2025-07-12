British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational: Live score and updates

James O'Connor reacts to his shock Wallabies recall, telling reporters he missed Joe Schmidt's phone call and that this time he understands the significance of the opportunity he has in front of him. (1:11)

We're seven days from the first Test match between the British and Irish Lions and Australia, with Saturday's clash against an Australia and New Zealand Invitational the last before the main event.

Players from both sides of the Tasman have been brought together to test the tourists in what promises to be an interesting matchup.

Following last week's win over the Brumbies, Lions coach Andy Farrell has rested the majority of players expected to start against Australia next week.

There is though the opportunity for some to make one final push. Flanker Jac Morgan will look to stake his claim for the No. 7 jersey, while fullback Hugo Keenan can put his hand up for a place in the starting XV following an injury to Blair Kinghorn.

The AUNZ side boasts plenty of talent, many of whom are either former internationals or wouldn't look out of place in the current Australia and All Blacks set ups.

Watch out for Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson, a freakish talent who is unlucky to only have played one Test for New Zealand, and will head to Japanese club rugby next year.

Can barnstorming winger Marika Koroibete to peak Joe Schmidt's interest with a strong performance?

Expect fireworks and plenty of fun in Adelaide and follow ESPN's live updates below for all the action!