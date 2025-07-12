Open Extended Reactions

Wales beat Japan 31-22 in Kobe on Saturday. Masterpress/Getty Images

Wales finally snapped their 18-Test losing streak with a 31-22 win over Japan in Kobe on Saturday.

Leading 21-10 at half time, Wales resisted a Japanese comeback in the second half to clinch their first win since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Wales had gone back-to-back Six Nations as well as a summer tour to Australia and end of year internationals without a win. They also lost the first Test to Japan last week.

Warren Gatland left his role as head coach mid-way through this year's Six Nations, with Matt Sherratt taking over on an interim basis.

Sherratt led the side in defeats to Ireland, Scotland and England to finish the campaign, before they fell short once again Kitakyushu last week.

But, thanks to tries from Josh Adams, Kieran Hardy and Dan Edwards, Wales finally got the victory they had craved for so long on Saturday.