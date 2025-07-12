AUNZ XV 0-48 British and Irish Lions: Tourists earn statement win

The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions 48-0 victory over the Aunz Invitational. (0:49)

The British and Irish Lions earned their most dominant win yet on their tour Down Under, winning 48-0 against the invitational Australia-New Zealand (AUNZ) on Saturday.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe grabbed a hat trick of tries as the Lions put on an eight-try clinic at Adelaide Oval.

The Lions also had tries from Ben White, Sione Tuipulotu, Scott Cummings, Ronan Kelleher and Henry Pollock while the AUNZ team fell flat despite fielding 14 test players.

"There's sore bodies, there's no denying that but in terms of getting up and playing for this shirt, (it's) so easy," said Lions number eight Ben Earl, judged player of the match.

The British and Irish Lions made a statement in their final warmup game before taking on Australia. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"We had one training session, we knew we had to just rely on the basics and the work we've done together over the last three, four weeks.

"So for the most part, we've done that and we're really pleased with that.

"I think you can see how we want to play going into next week," added Earl of the series-opener against the Wallabies. "I think it's a good start."

Van der Merwe was one of the star's of the match, touching down twice early in the first half and notched up his third try after the hour-mark as the Lions took their fifth straight win on their Australian tour following a clean sweep of the provincial teams.

Meanwhile, Owen Farrell came on early in the second half to a chorus of jeers from the crowd, replacing outside centre Huw Jones in his first appearance on tour since his controversial call-up by father-coach Andy Farrell.

Head coach Farrell will have been pleased with the physicality and accuracy of his players but has another injury concern after hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie suffered a head-knock late in the first half and was carted off the field.

