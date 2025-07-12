British and Irish Lions 48-0 AUNZ Invitational: Lions roar as first Test nears

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions produced their best performance of the tour so far with a thumping 48-0 win over an Australia and New Zealand invitational side.

The AUNZ side looked disjointed but boasted plenty of Test match level players and Lions coach Andy Farrell will be pleased with his team's efforts.

Here are three things we learned from the match in Adelaide.

- As it happened: Lions thrash AUNZ Invitational

- British and Irish Lions 48-0 AUNZ: Tourists earn statement win

Henry Pollock scored his first try for the Lions and played the full match against the AUNZ Invitational. BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Henry Pollock must be in Test squad

Whether he starts is another thing, but Henry Pollock deserves a place in Andy Farrell's Test squad and would be a valuable asset against the Wallabies.

From making his England debut in the Six Nations -- with two tries against Wales -- to being named for the Lions tour, Pollock has had a sensational year. He brings a youthful buzz to the side off the pitch but crucially he is a real handful for opposition on it, with 11 carries for 24 metres and making 15 tackles in Adelaide.

He played the full 80 minutes against AUNZ and was pushing right until the end, getting a first Lions try for his efforts which came because he kept in the hunt for the ball and sniffed out an opportunity. Even after that, with a few minutes left, he was hyping up his teammates, showing his drive to win and dominate.

He plays without fear and will be a real challenge for Aussie defender to handle.

Ben Earl produced a Man of the Match performance in Adelaide. Matt King/Getty Images

Lions' best performance comes just in time

A week out from the first Test, Andy Farrell wanted to see a cleaner more polished performance in Adelaide, and he got it. While a lot of those who played on Saturday will miss out next week in Brisbane, their efforts will raise the standards of the entire group.

It may also have given Farrell more headaches in terms of selections, just when he thought he might have been close to knowing his best side.

Blair Kinghorn's availability is unclear due to injury, but Hugo Keenan was solid at fullback. Mack Hansen played a blinder on the wing too, putting pressure on Tommy Freeman. Ben Earl was awarded Man of the Match with 14 carries and 11 tackles , but you would still expect Jack Conan to start at No. 8.

Regardless, Farrell has talked about driving standards and competition for places and will certainly be pleased after Saturday's efforts.

Owen Farrell had some good touches on Saturday. Matt King/Getty Images

Owen Farrell has plenty to offer

Owen Farrell is officially a four-tour Lion having come on at inside centre in the second half.

He certainly didn't look off the pace despite being a late call up and off the back of an injury-plagued season, with some nice touches and a crucial hand in two tries. Whether he is picked for the Tests is another thing, but his inclusion in the squad brings two advantages. First: he has invaluable experience and offers incredible leadership. Within moments of coming on in Adelaide, he was barking orders and organising his team.

Second: He has the flexibility to play 10 or 12 and you would back him to slot into a game at any stage in either of those positions. He's a great asset for the Lions.