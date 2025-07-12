British and Irish Lions: Garry Ringrose out of first Test vs. Australia

The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions 48-0 victory over the Aunz Invitational. (0:49)

Centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' first Test against Australia with concussion, head coach Andy Farrell has confirmed.

Farrell revealed the update following the Lions' 48-0 win over an Australia and New Zealand invitational side in Adelaide on Saturday, their last match before the first Test in Brisbane.

Ringrose suffered the injury in the clash against the ACT Brumbies on Wednesday, but did not show symptoms straight away.

"Garry unfortunately had a delayed reaction. He had headaches for a day and it carried on the next day," Farrell told his post-match news conference.

"So he went through concussion protocols and failed those. Unfortunately for Garry and for us he's [out for] 12 days so that puts him out for the first test but puts him back in for the midweek game after the first Test.

Garry Ringrose will miss the first Test against Australia. David Rogers/Getty Images

"It is what it is and it's unfortunate for him and for everyone else, but he's in good spirits anyway so we crack on."

Ringrose's absence will only increase intrigue around the midfield combination for the first Test. Scottish pair Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are one option, while Owen Farrell came on firs this first match of the tour at inside centre in the second half.

Ireland's Bundee Aki was rested against the AUNZ side having played alongside Ringrose last week.

Meanwhile, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is also in doubt for next week's match after he was forced off with a head injury in Adelaide, though Farrell was unsure about the protocols for him.