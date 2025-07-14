Owen Farrell proves father's selection recall the right one

Open Extended Reactions

Touted as the start of something new, the AUNZ XV-Lions clash in Adelaide turned into a fizzer, but the impressive performance from a composed Lions side would have given Andy Farrell plenty to ponder ahead of this weekend's opening Test.

Read on as we wrap up the action, and edge ever close to the first Test between the Wallabies and Lions in Brisbane.

OWEN FARRELL RETURN THE RIGHT CALL FROM ANDY FARRELL

Greeted by jeers ringing around Adelaide Oval, Owen Farrell made a statement on Saturday night, immediately making his presence felt with a composed performance that earned praise from Ireland great Ronan O'Gara and more than proved his father's decision to recall the 33-year-old was the right one. With a 30-minute cameo off the bench he showed class with ball in hand, looked assured and confident as he took on the line early, while his slick offloads had his teammates finding soft shoulders and gaps. He had a hand in three of the Lions' eight tries with a deft kick behind the AUNZ line late in the clash capping off his astute performance after Henry Pollock was able to capitalise on a Harry McLaughlin-Philips handling error and dot down the final try of the night. His first international appearance since the 2023 World Cup in France, the playmaker showed no hints of rust and seemed to relish in his villain role in a timely performance ahead of this weekend's opening Test. With Gary Ringrose ruled out of Saturday's clash through concussion it appears all but certain Farrell will find himself in line to make yet another Lions appearance off the bench.

Owen Farrell of the British & Irish Lions is tackled by Shaun Stevenson David Rogers/Getty Images

BATTLE FOR TEST SPOTS JUST GOT HOTTER

If Andy Farrell was set on his opening Test line-up ahead of Saturday's win, he'll be having a rethink after the Lions produced their most composed performance in Australia yet with an array of players stepping up in their final push for a Test spot. As mentioned above, Farrell Jnr did more than enough to take his place on the bench as a fly-half/centre replacement, but the starting centre pairing will have added to Farrell Snr's headaches following Ringrose's exclusion. His combination with Bundee Aki had all but been inked in place and while Huw Jones produced an exceptional performance with several line breaks and 66 carry metres, Farrell will be left to ponder whether Aki - whose direct ball running comes straight out of Farrell's playbook -- makes way for Sione Tuipulotu to maintain the 'Huipulotu' partnership that menaced AUNZ on Saturday night. The bench also presents a conundrum with Marcus Smith and Mack Hansen jostling for positions in what is likely to be a five-three split. The mounting injury toll has played havoc as well with Luke Cowan-Dickie the latest to be sidelined with a concussion. His replacement Jamie George will be jetted in leaving Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher to battle for the starting hooking role. A standout performance from No.8 Ben Earl will also give Farrell plenty to think about as he decides the formation of his back-row.

AUNZ CONCEPT HAS LEGS BUT NEEDS MORE WORK

There was more on the line for the AUNZ XV side on Saturday night than just pride with Rugby Australia hopeful the concept could continue into the future in some fashion, but after the side was torn to shreds, the idea has more than taken a hit. Despite the disastrous scoreline, the AUNZ combined side certainly has legs and can find it's purpose in the future, whether that be an inclusion in the 2027 Lions tour of New Zealand, or as a touring group, but much more thought will need to go into the event. Saturday's side was hampered by insurance costs and player availability, while many players were simply underdone with little lead-in time, all things RA and New Zealand Rugby will have to contend with in the future. How it exactly fits in the rugby calendar will also need some tinkering with Les Kiss envisioning potential northern hemisphere tours, while Ian Foster believes it has it's place alongside the Maori All Blacks as a development side. Clearly the rugby public has an appetite for the concept with 43,000+ fans packing out Adelaide Oval for the historic occasion. The players, meanwhile, have more than backed the idea with David Havili and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto praising the "special" experience and keen to see the concept carried through into the future.

Ben Earl produced a Man of the Match performance in Adelaide. Matt King/Getty Images

ADELAIDE HAS AN APPETITE FOR MORE TEST RUGBY

With more than 43,000 fans packing into Adelaide Oval for the largest rugby crowd at the ground and just three years after 36,000 fans came to the ground to witness the Wallabies down the Springboks, it's clear Adelaide has an appetite for high calibre rugby and deserve more than a cobbled together scratch team. Fans packed the city ahead of matchday with plenty sporting either red or gold jerseys, while pubs were filled to the brim before and after kick off, with the city making sure to promote the clash hard with decals spotted from the airport and into the city centre. The crowd was loud despite the fizzer that was presented on the pitch, with the usual Lions chant ringing around the stadium and plenty of cheers and jeers as they tourists tore the AUNZ XV to shreds. With AUNZ players and coaches spending time at rugby clubs throughout the week there remains a small, but passionate, rugby fanbase in the city and more Wallabies appearances would go far in helping the sport grow.