Open Extended Reactions

British & Irish Lions flanker Henry Pollock hasn't minced his words in revealing the team's aim of whitewashing the Wallabies as they turn their focus to the opening Test in Brisbane.

Mauling an underdone AUNZ XV in Adelaide on Saturday, the Lions have swept all who've come before them in Australia and will look to continue the trend on Saturday night when they take on the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The tourists are strong favourites to win the series with Pollock one of many star players in the mix to make the Test line-up set to be named on Thursday afternoon, but they're eyeing more than just a series victory, aiming instead for the 3-0 sweep.

"We want to come here and be the best Lions team ever. We've been talking about that loads and 3-0 is definitely on the table," Pollock said.

"Whether you're playing or not playing in the Tests, we're all just trying to strive to be the best team we can and get that 3-0 win. If that's playing or not playing, then I'll adjust and be the best teammate I can be."

It would be the first time since 1989, and the 12-year tour cycle began, that a Lions squad claimed a three-game Test whitewash and would also be the first time in touring history a Lions side would return home unbeaten, stretching all the way back to 1888. A loss to Argentina in Dublin would add an asterisk to the record, though.

Henry Pollock scored his first try for the Lions and played the full match against the AUNZ Invitational. BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Pollock - the youngest player in the Lions squad - has been rooming with Lions veteran Owen Farrell, who made his first appearance of the tour off the bench against AUNZ and the back-row has been making the most of his time with the four-time Lion, developing a connection and getting advice.

"It was good to get chatting to him, learning from him. He's an amazing player and an amazing person as well," Pollock said.

"He's been great and I'm learning so much from him. He's so experienced in this game and in this kind of environment.

"It's still quite cool but at the same time, in this environment, we're all striving for the same thing.

"We want to come here and dominate as a team, and he's been amazing since he's come in. He's been on top of everything.

"To be able to bring him off the bench and have his experience and his words has been amazing. You can definitely see what he brings on the pitch."

While the Lions have retained a perfect record on the pitch it hasn't come without cost with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Gary Ringrose ruled out for the opening Test through concussion, while Tomos Williams and Elliot have already returned home, and Blair Kinghorn remains questionable.

Huw Jones made the most of his time at inside centre against AUNZ and was one of the standout performers for the tourists alongside centre partner Sione Tuipulotu, giving Andy Farrell plenty to think about as he prepares to name his first Test squad.

"I thought Huw and Sione were very good, so we've got a nice cover there," Farrell said in Adelaide. "Obviously, we have a discussion to be had after this game anyway, so who knows which way we would have gone because it was true what we said about leaving it open.

"I know that people think that you've got a fixed mind after Wednesday's game, but that's not the truth so we'll sit down and assess that game and then have a tough task in picking what's going to be a good Test side to take on Australia in the first one."