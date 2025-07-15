The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions 48-0 victory over the Aunz Invitational. (0:49)

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has praised Springboks counterpart Rassie Erasmus for his latest innovations, in South Africa's weekend Test victory over Italy, saying they are "great" for rugby.

South Africa began the their 45-0 victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday by intentionally conceding a scrum at the kick-off; fly-half Mane Libbok kicked the ball less than 10 metere, and André Esterhuizen caught it having been offside three metres in front of him.

The tactic was implemented because the Boks wanted to target the Azzurri's set-piece, but they conceded a free kick for pushing too early in the scrum.

The Springboks also set up mauls in open play twice during the game, with props lifting a pass receiver in the air as though they were in a lineout or waiting to catch a kick-off. South Africa scored a try from both moves.

"We're talking about it, that's the good thing," Robertson said when asked if Erasmus and the Boks were pushing the boundaries "too much".

"It's pretty unique, isn't it? We're talking about it, it's great for our game.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed his standing as one of rugby's most innovative tacticians. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

The key question around the kick-off move concerns law 9.7, which states that players "must not intentionally infringe any law of the game".

"We have laws, not rules," Robertson said. "They're pretty clear, yes or no, and that's one of those ones that is up for interpretation, so we'll see what the interpretation comes out like."

The kick-off move upset Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada, who said after the game that he "didn't take it very well, they can beat us without needing to do this kind of tactic".

But Quesada praised the Springboks' maul tactic, saying "they always have some tricky, nice strikes from lineouts in that zone... in that zone, there's always something a bit special, different or innovative to surprise the opposition:.

"They tried this maul from second phase. It's a good idea because you have to react super quickly to sack it directly because as soon as the maul is formed and you take it down, you are collapsing the maul.

"It's innovation and good ideas, and I think they have the players for it. There's a lot of people in the staff who are thinking and preparing the games, and they have an amazing quality of player."

Erasmus said after the Test in Gqeberha that he had noticed a similar maul tactic used at schoolboy rugby level.

"You just get all the benefits from what you get in the lineout, you actually get if you support in general play."

Erasmus said the Springboks' rivals were now alert to the tactic, and "I think we won't be able to do it for a few games".

South Africa face Georgia at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit this weekend, and they kick of their Rugby Championship with back-to-back home Tests against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Aug. 16 and 23 respectively.

New Zealand host South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Eden Park in Auckland on Sept. 5 and at Sky Stadium in Wellington the following weekend.

Robertson said "you've got to consider everything" when asked if he thought Erasmus would use innovatory tactics against New Zealand.

The All Blacks have opened their Test campaign with back-to-back victories against France.

They complete their three-Test against France in Hamilton this weekend, and commence their Rugby Championship program with two Tests against the Pumas in Argentina.