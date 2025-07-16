British and Irish Lions' first Test vs. Australia: Where to watch, kick-off time

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

It's finally here: The British and Irish Lions face Australia in the first of a three-Test series that will help decide the fate of this summer's tour.

Andy Farrell's side will be looking to get off to a fast start after a flawless record so far Down Under that has seen them notch five straight wins, a few of which have been blowouts.

Expect to see a different side for this one than the XV that enjoyed an impressive 48-0 win over the AUNZ Invitational side last weekend -- Farrell rotated heavily for that game, with his first-choice side more likely to look akin to the team that beat the ACT Brumbies.

Meanwhile, Australia will want to set the tone early and remind the Lions who they're dealing with. Henry Pollock is on-record as saying a 3-0 whitewash is "definitely on the table." We will know more whether that is on the cards after this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Saturday, July 12 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. BST)

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Match official: Ben O'Keeffe

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Note: This will be updated once team announcements have been made.

- James Regan: Why Pollock deserves starting spot in first Test

- Full fixture list for Lions tour of Australia

- Everything you need to know about summer Lions tour

- The full 38-man Lions squad