The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

BRISBANE -- The Wallabies' early-season injury curse has continued, forcing coach Joe Schmidt to name a vastly different team to face the British & Irish Lions than the one he will have drawn up a few weeks ago.

Schmidt on Thursday confirmed his team for the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday night, a matchday 23 that is without first-choice players Rob Valetini and Noah Lolesio, so too experienced lock Will Skelton and in-form back-rower Langi Gleeson.

Gleeson was the latest player to go down this campaign, the Waratahs No. 8 picking up a minor hamstring strain at training this week.

That has opened up the opportunity for Nick Champion de Crespigny to make his Test debut, capping a meteoric rise for the Force back-rower after his professional career first began overseas in France.

And he will be joined in the starting side by Queensland Reds youngster Tom Lynagh, who in just his fourth Test and first run-on start has been charged with steering the Wallabies around the paddock.

Lynagh did not play in Australia's 21-18 win over Fiji a fortnight ago, but he has been preferred in the starting side ahead of Ben Donaldson following Lolesio's neck injury. Waratahs captain Jake Gordon returns from injury to start at No. 9 alongside Lynagh.

Tom Lynagh is just starting out on his Test career Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The son of Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, the 22-year-old England-raised playmaker has battled injury and head knocks of his own the past two years. But he has an astute kicking game and is defensively tough, which is one of the reasons why Schmidt has thrown him in at the deep end in Brisbane.

Lynagh's goal-kicking, in particular, was an asset for the Reds this season as he finished with a tournament-leading 87.9% success rate at the end of the regular season. That stat was tempered by the fact that the Reds refused to take penalty goals until the penultimate round of the competition.

Elsewhere, Schmidt has stuck with the same midfield and outside back combinations he used in Newcastle, where wingers Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen were both able to find space out wide.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will meanwhile be looking for more impact than he had against the Fijians as he once again lines up alongside Len Ikitau in the Wallabies centres.

Up front, veteran James Slipper has retained his starting spot at loosehead prop ahead of Waratahs star Angus Bell, Australia's most capped player packing down alongside Allan Alaalatoa and hooker Matt Faessler.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams have been retained as the Wallabies' lock pairing, while Harry Wilson captains Australia once more despite not being declared as the team's permanent leader by Schmidt.

WALLABIES TEAM FOR FIRST TEST: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson [c], Fraser McReight, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, James Slipper. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.