British and Irish Lions vs. Australia: Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones to start; Owen Farrell out

BRISBANE -- Sione Tuipulotu will start at inside centre for the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against the Wallabies on Saturday night, the Australian-born Scot having beaten out Irish veteran Bundee Aki for the chance to start in Brisbane.

Tuipulotu will partner Scotland teammate Huw Jones in the midfield, alongside another Scot in fly-half Finn Russell, while Irishman Hugo Keenan has got the nod at fullback following injuries to Elliot Daly and Blair Kinghorn.

Tommy Freeman has meanwhile claimed the right wing spot, edging out another Australian-born player in Mack Hansen, who has missed the matchday 23 altogether.

Up front, Joe McCarthy partners skipper Maro Itoje in the second-row while Tadhg Furlong joins Dan Sheehan and Ellis Genge in the front-row.

Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry are the blind- and openside flankers respectively, while Jack Conan will start at No. 8, bringing the Irish contingent in the run-on side to eight players.

Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Lions are unbeaten through five games in Australia, but coach Andy Farrell acknowledged the need for his team to go up a gear now the Test series had finally arrived.

"We are entering the business end of the tour and it is time to put in our best performance to date," Lions coach Andy Farrell said via media release.

"We know how motivated the Wallabies will be and we know they are a well organised and dangerous side.

"It is a great occasion and a proud moment for Maro Itoje, who will captain the Test side, but also for those players who get the opportunity to represent the group on Saturday night.

"We have seen a flood of Lions supporters on the streets of Brisbane this week and we are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red in the stands of the Suncorp Stadium cheering on the team."

With three further Irishman on the bench, Farrell has leaned heavily on his national side to do the business and take a vital 1-0 lead in the series.

British & Irish Lions team for first Test: Hugo Keenan, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, James Lowe, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Maro Itoje [c], Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Ellis Genge. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Bundee Aki.