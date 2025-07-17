British and Irish Lions vs. Australia: Andy Farrell denies 'overconfidence'

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has said his side are not overconfident despite their status as favourites to win the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Farrell has named his team for the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday with Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones starting in the midfield, while the hotly contested back row is made up of Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Tom Curry.

There is no room in the side for English stars Owen Farrell or Henry Pollock.

Pollock has said a 3-0 series sweep was "definitely on the table" for the Lions but Farrell insisted there is no risk of overconfidence in the squad leading into the series.

Andy Farrell wants his side to embrace their favrourites tag against Australia. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

"There's no overconfidence at all. It's having an inner confidence within our group that we're going to go on and execute the plan when it matters," Farrell said.

"There's a realisation of what it is and what it means[to be a Lion] and how privileged we are. But that again doesn't get in the way of how we prepare to make sure that we allow ourselves to be the best version of ourselves."

Farrell's star studded squad and Australia's inconsistent run of form has the Lions as pre-series favourites.

When asked if he wanted his side to embrace the tag, Farrell said: "100% Why wouldn't you? You get asked questions like that but internally you're just getting on with building your own belief, your own confidence as a team and it goes for both sides.

"Talking to [Australian rugby league legend] Gordon Tallis today, he said that everyone used to talk about Queensland being underdogs.

"He said: 'We never ever saw it that way,' and Australia will be exactly the same. It's about your preparation and how you get down to performing what really matters."