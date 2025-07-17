Open Extended Reactions

Coach Steve Borthwick has selected Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing and could hand debuts to as many as six players when England face the United States in the final match of their summer tour in Washington DC on Saturday.

Feyi-Waboso returns from a suspension picked up playing for an England XV against France XV last month, which ruled him out of the back-to-back wins over Argentina in the first two matches on tour.

It was his first game since December after injury had curtailed the second half of the season and denied him a potential call-up by the British & Irish Lions.

England are without a host of regular players who are in Australia with the Lions, meaning Borthwick has cast his selection net wide.

Fullback Joe Carpenter, centre Max Ojomoh and lock Arthur Clark all make their international debuts in the starting XV, while hooker Gabriel Oghre, fly-half Charlie Atkinson and centre Oscar Beard are set to earn a first cap off the bench.

"There's been a great spirit in the squad throughout this tour," Borthwick said.

"The players have worked hard for each other and pushed standards every day. Those selected this weekend have earned their chance through their effort and attitude.

"We aim to keep building the squad, learn from every experience, and deliver a performance that our supporters can be proud of."

Cadan Murley takes his place on the wing and Luke Northmore keeps his spot in the centres to partner Ojomoh.

Captain George Ford has a new half-back partner in Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a dramatic late winning try in the 22-17 victory over Argentina last Saturday.

Ford's 101 caps is more than the entire rest of the starting XV put together (96).

Curtis Langdon is the hooker, with props Bevan Rodd and Asher Opoku-Fordjour either side of him, while the second row is made up of Alex Coles and Clark.

Alex Dombrandt is at number eight, with flanker Chandler Cunningham-South and Guy Pepper making up the back row.

It is just the second time England will play the United States on American soil, having last toured the country in 2001. They have won all seven previous meetings with their hosts.

England team:

Joe Carpenter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Luke Northmore, Max Ojomoh, Cadan Murley, George Ford (captain), Jack van Poortvliet, Alex Dombrandt, Guy Pepper, Chandler Cunningham-South, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd

Replacements: 16-Gabriel Oghre, 17-Fin Baxter, 18-Trevor Davison, 19-Ted Hill, 20-Ben Curry, 21-Harry Randall, 22-Charlie Atkinson, 23-Oscar Beard.

