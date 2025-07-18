Five reasons why the Lions should wallop Wallabies -- and one why they might not

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

BRISBANE -- The 12-year wait is almost over.

The Wallabies will finally do battle with the British and Irish Lions once more, with the two sides to open their three-Test series on Saturday night.

According to the bookmakers, Australia are next to no chance of winning the first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. You can, in fact, get odds as high as $4.40 for the Wallabies, while the tourists are as short as $1.23

Here are five very good reasons why the Lions should dominate the Wallabies in Brisbane -- and one why Australian fans shouldn't abandon all hope.

The Lions have won the past two Tests in Brisbane to start the series

Just how much value you should place on two games in 12 years apart is debatable, but in the context of how this famous series sets up it is certainly merits discussion. In 2001, the Lions blew the Wallabies out of the water, Irish great Brian O'Driscoll scoring a memorable solo try in front of a Gabba crowd that may as well have been in Dublin or London, such was the sea of red in the stands. The Lions went on to win that Test comfortably, triumphing 35-14 to lay the platform for a series they would ultimately lose.

It was a far tighter contest in 2013, though, with Israel Folau's first-half heroics putting the Wallabies on the front foot, only for Lions wingers George North and Alex Cuthbert to each score stunning tries of their own. Australia had one last chance to steal the result late, but Kurtley Beale endured one of the more devastating slips in national sporting history, his post-siren penalty attempt low and wide, leaving Wallabies fans to trudge back up Caxton St. to drown their sorrows and lament what might have been.

The Wallabies don't have Rob Valetini

If there is one player the Wallabies simply couldn't afford to lose, it was their two-time reigning John Eales medalist: Rob Valetini. The Brumbies back-rower is one of the team's few genuinely world-class players, who provides so much of Australia's go-forward through the middle of the paddock. He is also a jarring defender, who can change the momentum of a match with a single tackle. Fortunately, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday said Valetini and lock Will Skelton would be right for the second Test in Melbourne next Saturday.

Asked on Friday whether he needed to up his own workload as a ball-carrier as result of Valetini's absence, Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson said: "I'd say all of us have to, the thing with Bobby, he takes the tough carries for us, week in, week out. You don't take it for granted, you just appreciate a bloke who can take on two or three people and still give you front-foot ball. I think the whole forward pack really has to step up because when you're missing a player like him, it's obviously not ideal, but if everyone just picks up that little 10%, [that can cover for Valetini].

The Lions No. 10 has 87 Test caps; the Wallabies' only 3

Lions coach Andy Farrell on Thursday admitted he had been contemplating Scotland fly-half Finn Russell as his No. 10 for months and while he considered other options, Russell never strayed too far from his mind. And that is with good reason, too, as the Bath playmaker has 87 appearances for his country, plus one off the bench for the Lions in South Africa in 2021. He has also fought back from being dumped from the national squad by coach Gregor Townsend, and most recently helped guide Bath to the English premiership crown. He is a long-time, world-class No. 10, not bad for a player who was once described as too much of a maverick for the international arena.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, have turned to 22-year-old Tom Lynagh at No. 10, a player who has never before started a Test match, and has just three Test caps to his name full-stop. Noah Lolesio was always going to be Schmidt's man in Brisbane, until a neck injury and subsequent surgery ruled him out of rugby indefinitely. It means Australia are taking an extremely inexperienced -- and underdone given his last game was the Reds' quarterfinal loss six weeks ago -- playmaker into the biggest rugby arena outside of a knockout World Cup game or a live Bledisloe Cup Test. The other concern for Australia? Lynagh has had his own issues with head knocks and lasted only 35 minutes of that quarterfinal against the Crusaders last month. Ben Donaldson will need to be ready to go from the outset.