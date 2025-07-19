British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell wary of wounded Australia

British and Lions head coach Andy Farrell believes Australia will be "desperate" going into their second test match next weekend. (1:47)

Farrell: We know what Australia will bring next weekend (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Andy Farrell is wary of a wounded Australian side following the British and Irish Lions' 27-19 win in Brisbane on Saturday.

The tourists dominated much of the match, particularly the first half, with the Wallabies scoring two late tries to bring the score closer.

Particularly with his starting XV on the pitch as Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell steered the ship, the Lions were in control.

- Lions earn dominant win in 1st Test

- British and Irish Lions player ratings: Back row shines in Brisbane

However, with the series on the line, Farrell is aware that Australia will throw everything at them and improve in Melbourne in a week's time.

"Not only is that Australia's second game [of the season] and they'll be much better because of that but because of what it means to them and how proud they are, it will mean the world to them," Farrell told his post-match news conference.

"We need to make sure that we're ready for them being 100% at their best.

"I suppose it will take a better performance from what we've shown today to make sure that we get a W next week as well

Max Jorgensen scored an excellent try for Australia. PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images

"As far as the Wallabies are concerned, Australia are right up there, never mind the history, but going forward as well.

"What's going to happen over here in the next couple of years; I can only see Australia going through the roof as far as that's concerned."

Farrell also warned his own side they can't afford to drop off as they did later in the match again.

"Well that shouldn't happen," he said.

"That shouldn't happen and we talk about that. We talk about being next moment focused the whole time and that certainly shouldn't happen.

"We certainly need to address that as well."