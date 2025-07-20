Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The United States brought the lightning and England created all the flash as it completed their Americas tour by cruising to a 40-5 win on Saturday.

England's first game in the U.S. in 24 years was delayed for an hour by lightning in the area, and for another 40 minutes during the first half.

It didn't help the Eagles as England, depleted of their British and Irish Lions touring Australia, racked up six tries and their biggest win over the U.S. in six years.

After wins in Argentina by 35-12 and 22-17, England extended their longest winning streak to seven matches under coach Steve Borthwick.

While U.S. flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck was in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, England drove hooker Curtis Langdon over the try-line and arrowed center Luke Northmore between the posts.

Around the delay in the first half, England had two tries ruled out before wing Cadan Murley cut inside three defenders to score on halftime for 19-0.

England players celebrate after scoring a try against the United States in a test match at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

England's desire to play at pace was hit and miss. Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet finished a counter-attack from halfway featuring Northmore, and his replacement Harry Randall finished a great break engineered by Ben Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, back after a two-game suspension.

Replacement hooker Gabriel Oghre, one of six new caps, scored England's sixth and last try on debut.

England captain George Ford put over four conversions and Charlie Atkinson one.

The U.S. grabbed a late consolation try off a lineout finished by replacement hooker Shilo Klein.

"The conditions were difficult but it was a good group effort and a huge experience for the new players," said Ford after the final whistle.

The U.S. next month will start the Pacific Nations Cup, which serves as qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.