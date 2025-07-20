Is Schmidt sugarcoating the proverbial Wallabies sandwich?

Open Extended Reactions

BRISBANE -- Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt presented as his usual analytic, amicable self in the hallways of Suncorp Stadium after his side's 19-27 defeat by the British and Irish Lions, a far cry from his shattered skipper Harry Wilson who sat beside him.

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell had been and gone a few minutes earlier, having tempered the happiness of retaining his side's unbeaten Test-match record in Brisbane with a warning that Australia will be better in Melbourne, so too a tinge of unrest about how his side had lost the second half 14-10.

Still, the Englishman and his swelling touring party now hold a 1-0 series lead and can wrap up the show next week at the MCG. Play like they did for 50 minutes in Brisbane and they will be well on their way to doing just that.

Just how one should react to Schmidt's assessment of the contest then is probably a question of the individual psyche and whether they typically take a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty approach.

Was the game done and dusted as a contest with Dan Sheehan's try immediately after halftime? Absolutely. Did the Wallabies show loads of character to edge the second 40 on the scoreboard? Undoubtedly. Two contrasting viewpoints can be true at once after all.

And so there is an outlook available for whatever mood you might feel. Naturally, the Wallabies will want to review the reasons why they were overrun in the first 40 in Brisbane, particularly why they were held to a meek 79 run metres, deal with that inglorious reality and their other issues astutely, and then push the positives of their mini-fightback.

"If you do win the second half ... it helps at least give some belief. We had a very comparatively young side out there who are still finding their way," Schmidt said.

"I'm not sure what the predictions were before the game but to have a margin of eight points I think is testament to the character of the players, and the way they fought back.

"This time last year, I think we probably would have melted. But I love the way this team is developing."

Just whether fans will buy "a young side building" narrative is debatable, this is a once-in-a-12-year event after all. And any chance of winning the series will evaporate should they lose the physical battle in Melbourne as they did in Brisbane, but one the Wallabies will be infinitely better equipped to meet with the return of Rob Valetini next week.

Valetini's absence was easily the most talked about story of Australia's buildup in Brisbane, and questions will rightfully bubble away as to whether Schmidt and his staff should have risked the back-rower given he trained fully on Saturday morning. In other words, he would have been good to front up against the Lions a few hours later at Suncorp Stadium.

But whack the two-time John Eales Medallist back into that Wallabies pack and it immediately presents a far sterner opposition for the Lions.

While James Slipper did a fine job at scrum time -- one of the few aspects of the game where Australia did edge the tourists -- his one carry for zero metres makes for ugly statistical reading. And so Angus Bell must come into consideration for a start, while Schmidt hinted at a tweak to his second-row combination, particularly with Will Skelton also now fit to play. Just how that might shift the back-row thinking is another question and clearly why the Kiwi is yet to declare Wilson his permanent Wallabies captain.

Dropping Wilson after another whole-hearted and skilful performance -- his second-half kick that very nearly created a try for Harry Potter underscored his talents -- would be a huge move, but it cannot be ruled out given Schmidt's second-row conundrum.

But Valetini's return cannot be overstated, he is so critical to this Wallabies team.

At the other end of the experience spectrum are Max Jorgensen and Tom Lynagh, whose respective bravery and outrageous skill also rightfully drew praise from Schmidt on Saturday night.

Have you seen a better aerial effort from a Wallaby than Jorgensen's first-half effort that must still have Hugo Keenan wondering what happened? Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase was good under the high ball, Israel Folau too, but the fashion in which Jorgensen was able to reef the Gilbert free of Keenan's grasp, when the Lions fullback looked to have it safe in his keeping, was incredible.

What was more outrageous yet was Jorgensen's parry, regather and flick pass from a late Harry Potter cross-kick that defied belief, such was its insane skill level.

And then there was Lynagh, who was as tough as an ironbark post, one the Lions seemed intent on breaking, such were hits like Tom Curry's dangerous tackle that collected the 22-year-old No. 10 late just before the halftime siren.

"You see a kid like Tom Lynagh going up and he knows he's going to get hit in the air there because he can see the guy coming, but he's not taking his eyes off the ball," Schmidt said of Lynagh.

"[It was] a tough debut for, well, starting match for Tom when it was so hard to get access into the game, so he was forever reacting to play rather than creating play," Schmidt added of his young No. 10.

"Not a lot of front foot opportunity for him, but there's no way he lacks for courage. [He] made some really good tackles out there, carried ball when he needed to, slipped through and got a nice offload away at one stage and I thought kicked pretty well as well. Kicked for the line well and found a bit of space in behind."

Getting bumped off early in the second half by Sione Tuipulotu would have stung Lynagh, but the Queenslander kept coming back in a performance that will give hope to Australia that he can be the team's long-term No. 10.

The occasion -- save for a little pre- and post-match emotion that naturally comes with realising a lifelong dream, so too becoming the first father-son duo to have ever played against the Lions after his famous father achieved the same milestone back in 1989 -- didn't overwhelm Lynagh either.

"No nerves. No nerves going into the game. No point to prove, just go out there and play my game," Lynagh said of his pre-match frame of mind. "The boys were great during the week, had lots of good training time, so it's a good week we had... you can't get starstruck about who you're playing against, you've just got to go out there and play your game.

"They were a very quick first half, they [got] quick ruck speed and we didn't and [they] took advantage of it. They played in good areas of the field too, but the tides turned in the second half and we got some pay out of it too, so we'll try and bring that in next week."

Valetini's return will make a huge difference, while Jorgensen has proven in his short career to date that he is a player of rare attacking talent. Lynagh showed a toughness that appears to be the family mantra.

Due cause for Australian optimism or the sugarcoating of yet another Wallabies performance that otherwise reflects their world ranking?

Schmidt sees it through the former lens, others might not be so kind.