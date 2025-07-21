Sam Bruce gives his immediate reaction to the Lions' 27-19 victory over Australia in the first test in Brisbane. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions in their final tour match in Australia, against a First Nations-Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

Farrell has been given the honour by father and Lions coach Andy Farrell and will line up at inside centre outside of rising English star Fin Smith.

The match, which will be a large portion of the Lions broader squad's final hit-out in Australia, also represents the opportunity for the likes of Test hopefuls Jac Morgan and Blair Kinghorn to impress ahead of the second clash with the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend.

But cracking that matchday 23, injuries aside, looks to be a tough ask given how well the Lions played in Brisbane after they ran out 27-19 winners at Suncorp Stadium.

They will have the chance to wrap up the series in front of a crowd of over 90,000, but will first have all eyes on their clash with a First Nations-Pasifika XV, one that features several Wallabies players keen to impress in Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou and Filipo Daugunu.

The Lions have elsewhere named both Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock in a mobile back-row, while James Ryan and Scott Cummins pair up at lock. In the front-row, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie George and Finlay Bealham present as a hugely experienced engine room.

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations-Pasifika XV in Melbourne on Tuesday night Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Inside Smith in the backline is Scottish scrum-half Ben White, while Irishman Jamie Osborne partners Farrell in the midfield after only joining the squad late last week.

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe round out an all-Scotland back three alongside Kinghorn.

"This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

"The coaches' minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

"This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power."