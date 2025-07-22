British and Irish Lions vs. First Nations-Pasifika: How to watch on TV, team news

The ESPN Scrum Reset team looks ahead to the Wallabies-Lions series, and whether Australia could lose the chance of future tours if they are swept 3-0. (1:30)

So far, so good for the British and Irish Lions on their tour Down Under. They have played six games Down Under and won the lot, although it is the most recent victory -- a 27-19 win in the first Test against Australia -- that will please Andy Farrell most.

There are two Tests remaining, and Henry Pollock has already made it clear the Lions are gunning for a 3-0 whitewash of the Wallabies this summer.

First, though, the Lions must complete their final tour game, this time facing a First Nations-Pasifika side led by Kurtley Beale.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Tuesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. BST)

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Match official: Nika Amashukeli

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Owen Farrell will captain the British and Irish Lions in their final tour match in Australia.

Farrell has been given the honour by father and Lions coach Andy Farrell and will line up at inside centre outside of rising English star Fin Smith.

The match, which will be a large portion of the Lions broader squad's final hit-out in Australia, also represents the opportunity for the likes of Test hopefuls Jac Morgan and Blair Kinghorn to impress ahead of the second clash with the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend.

But cracking that matchday 23, injuries aside, looks to be a tough ask given how well the Lions played in Brisbane after they ran out 27-19 winners at Suncorp Stadium.

The Lions have elsewhere named both Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock in a mobile back-row, while James Ryan and Scott Cummins pair up at lock. In the front-row, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie George and Finlay Bealham present a hugely experienced engine room.

Inside Smith in the backline is Scottish scrum-half Ben White, while Irishman Jamie Osborne partners Farrell in the midfield after only joining the squad late last week.

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe round out an all-Scotland back three alongside Kinghorn.

Meanwhile, the match has been shrouded in controversy after the Lions last week rejected Pete Samu's selection in the First Nations-Pasifika squad, resulting in widespread public outrage in Australia. The team's coach Toutai Kefu said he was "absolutely gutted" by the decision.

Andy Farrell defended defended the "rules and regulations" that were used to block Samu's inclusion.

Tuesday's First Nations-Pasifika side features several Wallabies players keen to impress in Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou and Filipo Daugunu.

