Wales hire Steve Tandy as head coach, to start in September

Wales have appointed Steve Tandy as their head coach, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Monday.

He takes over from interim boss Matt Sherratt, who helped Wales end their infamous 18-game losing streak earlier this month.

Tandy has previously served as defence coach for both Scotland and the British and Irish Lions. He will lead Wales into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

"Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege," Tandy said in a statement.

Steve Tandy will begin his Wales role on September 1. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"I am looking forward to playing a role in the rebuilding phase of Welsh rugby and taking the national team back to competing with the best countries in the world."

Wales have been without a permanent head coach since Warren Gatland left during the Six Nations amid their record run of defeats, which continued under Sherratt.

Wales were able to break that run with a 31-22 win over Japan earlier this month. It was their first taste of victory since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a streak that lasted 644 days.

"I am excited about the potential of Welsh rugby and the group of young, hardworking players we have," Tandy added.

"The autumn fixtures represent a huge opportunity and gives us a chance to test ourselves against some of the best teams in world rugby."

