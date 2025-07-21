Open Extended Reactions

Owen Farrell is set to lead the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne on Tuesday. Getty

Former England captain Owen Farrell said he does not understand the social media "poison" that often surrounds top level sport and that contributed to him walking away from international rugby after the 2023 World Cup.

The 33-year-old was named by his father, British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, as captain for Tuesday's match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne, after joining the tour as replacement for the injured Elliot Daly.

He has not played a Test since stepping back from national duty in November 2023 to prioritise his mental health, before joining French side Racing 92, returning to Saracens in June.

"I understand times are different and things catch fire quicker. Things grow legs, take a life of their own, go wherever they go and there's momentum behind them. But no, I don't always understand it," Farrell told reporters on Monday, when asked about the online discourse.

"Both are a poison ... the good and the bad. Not to say that it's all bad, but the things that should matter to me and should matter to us as players are the people that matter to us."

Racist abuse online forced England women's footballer Jess Carter to step away from social media on Sunday, with the defender saying she had been a target since Euro 2025 began.

Farrell previously spoke out against social media abuse when he condemned the online vitriol faced by England flanker Tom Curry during the 2023 World Cup after he accused a South African opponent of abusing him during a match.

"I guess the people I think we should listen to are the proper rugby people, your mates. Not that those people will just pat you on the back," Farrell said.

"You have people who will tell you where it is at the same time, but they will give you a real answer. If you do that and you are in a good place yourself, then you can deal with it."

- British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell named captain vs. First Nations-Pasifika XV

- British and Irish Lions player ratings after 1st win over Australia