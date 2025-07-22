British and Irish Lions vs First Nations and Pasifika XV: Live score and updates

Sam Bruce gives his immediate reaction to the Lions' 27-19 victory over Australia in the first test in Brisbane. (1:51)

The British and Irish Lions' last tour match is here as they take on a First Nations and Pasifika side in Melbourne.

Coach Andy Farrell has, understandably, made wholesale changes to the Test side that beat the Wallabies 27-19 on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

While it's a chance for those players to get a rest before Game 2 this weekend, it's also a chance for some to potentially put their hand up for a place in the squad for the second Test.

Own Farrell, son of coach Andy, makes his first start of the tour after coming in as a late replacement for Elliot Daly.

He starts at inside centre alongside Irishman Jamie Osborne. Blair Kinghorn, who was tipped to start at fullback in the Tests, can also put his hand up with a good performance after recovering from injury. He anchors an all-Scotland back three alongside Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham.

In the forwards, all eyes will be on Jac Morgan and Henry Pollock, who were considered unlucky to miss out on a place in the squad in Brisbane.

The First Nations and Pasifika squad boasts a strong mix of younger players and some veterans, with the team led by former Wallaby Kurtley Beale, who will no doubt be looking to get one up on the Lions after he was part of the squad that lost the 2013 series 2-1.

It promises to be an intriguing match up at Marvel Stadium, so follow ESPN for all the live action.