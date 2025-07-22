British and Irish Lions: Farrell makes Test claim with captain's showing

The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions' 24-19 victory over the First Nations & Pasifika. (0:38)

Appointed captain by his father, Owen Farrell got more than he bargained for as he led the British & Irish Lions to a shaky win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV (FNP) in his first full match on the tour of Australia.

Like many among the 30,000-crowd at Docklands Stadium on Tuesday, the former England captain may have expected a confidence-building win was in store when the Lions stormed to a 14-0 lead after just 11 minutes.

Instead, it grew decidedly more difficult as Scotland winger Darcy Graham came off early with a leg injury and their opponents roared back, threatening to pinch the match late before losing 24-19.

It was through no fault of Farrell, though, who threw himself into an early scuffle to set the tone for his side, had a hand in some of the Lions' four tries and defended like a man with questions to answer.

"I enjoyed being out there," Farrell said. "It's been pretty good so far and there's a lot more to come. But glad to play a little part in it so far."

Though boasting plenty of Lions experience, Farrell's call-up by his father and head coach Andy was contentious in multiple ways.

Apart from replacing a fullback in Elliot Daly, Farrell had not played a Test match since 2023 and was coming off an injury-blighted season with Racing 92.

Now it almost appears inevitable that Farrell will play a part in the Wallabies series despite plenty of midfield competition.

Sitting alongside Farrell at the post-match press conference, Andy was asked to assess his son's game and offered measured praise.

He noted the neat, left-footed chip to set up the first of Jamie Osborne's two tries and "some nice touches on the ball".

"But always work-ons, there are always work-ons," he said.

Head coach Farrell appears to have a number of selection issues ahead of the second Test as Darcy Graham and winger Mack Hansen are doubts to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the Lions will hope to seal the series, a match after winning the opener in Brisbane 27-19.

Lock Joe McCarthy is also struggling with a foot injury.

There was concern about Marcus Smith who came off the field after a head-knock at Docklands stadium minutes after being injected from the bench -- but Andy Farrell said Smith had passed his head injury assessment. Farrell was buoyed by the returns of fullback Blair Kinghorn and Garry Ringrose who both got through unscathed.

"If you can't get up for what's coming, we're all in the wrong place," head coach Farrell said. "To me, this is the biggest game of our lives, every one of us, that's part of our squad."