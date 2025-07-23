British and Irish Lions vs. Australia: Where to watch 2nd Test on TV, team news

The numbers behind the British & Irish Lions' 24-19 victory over the First Nations & Pasifika. (0:38)

The British and Irish Lions will take on Australia for the second time on Saturday as they look to secure the series and edge closer to a potential whitewash.

A 3-0 series victory has been a topic of debate for weeks after Henry Pollock said it was their mission to do so. Whether the Lions are capable of it will be put to the test as the Wallabies get another go at handing them their first defeat since arriving Down Under.

Questions have been raised over whether the Lions handed the Wallabies a blueprint for success after a heavily rotated touring side struggled past the First Nations and Pasifika XV on Tuesday in the final tour game.

"You need to take it to them, head on," FNP captain Kurtly Beale said.

On Saturday, we'll find out if Joe Schmidt's side have what it takes to settle the scores.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Saturday, July 26 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. BST)

Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Match official: Andrea Piardi

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups and team news

The Lions earned a 27-19 win over Australia in the first Test last weekend. David Rogers/Getty Images

Note: Lineups will appear here once they have been announced.

There had been fears that Marcus Smith would be ruled out of this second Test after his substitute appearance on Tuesday ended after seven minutes due to a head injury.

He was brought off and underwent a head injury assessment (HIA), which would have required a mandatory 12-day rest period should he have failed.

However, Andy Farrell later confirmed he passed the assessment and will be available this weekend.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Farrell will make any grand changes to his starting XV after the convincing win over the Wallabies was followed up by a scrappy performance from the rotated side.

As ESPN's James Regan wrote, Farrell's job was likely made easier, with few players making a proper case for a starting spot.

However, there are a few selection decision to be made. Fit again Garry Ringrose could replace Huw Jones next to Sione Tuipulotu, while Jac Morgan will be hoping to make the bench and make sure Wales are represented in the matchday 23.

Best quotes

"If you can't get up for what's coming, we're all in the wrong place. To me, this is the biggest game of our lives, every one of us that's part of our squad, so we'll make sure that we address the week like that."

-- Andy Farrell, Lions head coach, when asked about imrpovements his side could make

"Talk about a losing mentality. For me, it is the last play of the game so why not have a mentality to try and score as this could be the situation in seven days' time, only closer? Why not rehearse this scenario?

"Why would any player, especially the captain, want to end the game? That in so many ways reflects the current state of Australian rugby which is clearly not in a great position."

-- Clive Woodward, 2005 Lions coach, on Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson's decision to kick the ball dead

