British and Irish Lions vs. Australia: Spotlight on selection for 2nd Test

Joe Schmidt's team selection for the second British and Irish Lions test could go a long way to defining his time as coach of Australia, while opposite number Andy Farrell is not expected to make many changes.

Australia must find a response to the physical dominance the tourists exerted in the opening hour of the first Test defeat in Brisbane or risk becoming the first Wallabies side to fail to take a Lions series to a decider.

Rob Valetini, Australia's best player of the last two years, has recovered from a calf injury and will take his place in the back row at the expense of rookie Nick Champion de Crespigny.

Lock Will Skelton has also recovered from injury and while his inclusion would certainly beef up the pack, his limitations at the lineout might require a tweak of the back row to add another jumper.

Schmidt has had no shortage of helpful suggestions from media pundits this week with most concurring that the hard-running Angus Bell should be promoted to start at loosehead prop instead of 36-year-old James Slipper.

Dave Porecki should be available after sustaining a concussion against Fiji two weeks ago and his lineout throwing would help shore up an area of the game where the Wallabies struggled in the first test.

Behind the scrum, Tom Lynagh showed enough in his first Test start to get another shot, although many would like him to do so in tandem with his Queensland Reds teammate Tate McDermott, who had a fine game off the bench in Brisbane.

Joe Schmidt will have more player available for the second Test. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There have also been calls to shift Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii from centre into the back three after he struggled to make an impact in Brisbane until it was too late.

That would also allow Len Ikitau to move to his more favoured outside centre spot with Hunter Paisami, another Queenland Red, slotting into the midfield outside Lynagh.

Lions coach Farrell's job is a little easier after the early dominance the tourists showed in Brisbane, although he looks likely to be forced to make a change to his second row.

Irish lock Joe McCarthy limped off with a foot injury early in the second half at Suncorp Stadium and has not trained this week, leaving the door open for Ollie Chessum to move up from the bench.

Marcus Smith was sent for a head injury assessment in the Lions' win over the First Nations and Pasifika XV on Tuesday, but Farrell has confirmed he passed and is available for selection on Saturday.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose returned from a concussion against FNP and is also in contention, although the midfield of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones more than held their own in the first Test.

The main speculation will be around Owen Farrell, who made his first start of the tour on Tuesday and can play at fly-half or inside centre.