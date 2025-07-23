All Blacks progress report: How New Zealand are shaping up for Pumas, Springboks

Open Extended Reactions

AUCKLAND -- The All Blacks secured a predictable series sweep over the second-string French this month to allow Scott Robertson the desired start to the season.

There's always more than meets the eye, though, and with much tougher Test matches to come this year, Liam Napier analyses the All Blacks strengths and weaknesses.

New kid on the block:

Let's start on a positive note. Rarely do Test rookies take to the elite stage with ease. Wallace Sititi and English loose forward Henry Pollock are notable exceptions. So, too, is All Blacks lock Fabian Holland.

Holland's path to the All Blacks was fast-tracked last year when World Rugby cleared his eligibility path - rightly so after moving to New Zealand from the Netherlands aged 16.

The now 22-year-old spent time in camp on last year's northern tour, impressing senior players such as Sam Cane and All Blacks management with his ability to absorb knowledge and quickly look at home in training.

Fabian Holland has made a tremendous start to Test rugby Joe Allison/Getty Images

Holland was destined to be elevated to the All Blacks squad this year. It was a matter of when not if. No one, though, envisioned him chugging through three successive 80-minute shifts against France.

Partly that was out of necessity after All Blacks captain Scott Barrett was ruled out of the second and third Tests but Holland's performances also demanded he was retained.

At 2.04 metres Holland is a towering asset for the All Blacks. In his first three Tests he claimed 27 lineouts, made 44 of 46 tackles and hit 112 rucks to underline his work-rate.

He's already drawn comparisons to Brodie Retallick and could well progress to become an All Blacks centurion but has some way to go to consistently prove his physicality against the world's best and biggest forward packs. As far as introductions go, though, Holland has announced himself on the world stage.

Player of the series:

We highlighted Will Jordan's phenomenal strike-rate here a couple of weeks ago - suggesting he could soon catch Doug Howlett as the All Blacks' all-time leading try scorer.

Jordan is showing no signs of slowing down. He bagged four tries from three outings against France to elevate his tally to 42 from 44 tests.

With 10 more Tests this year few would bet against him reeling in Jeff Willson (44 tires in 60 tests), Beauden Barrett (45 in 136), Julian Savea (46 in 54), Joe Rokocoko (46 in 68) and Christian Cullen 46 in 58, before setting his sights on Howlett (49 in 62).

Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, having assumed the leadership mantle from the injured Scott Barrett, and Patrick Tuipulotu were others to show out in a big way against France.

Will Jordan [L] continues to score tries for fun at Test level Phil Walter/Getty Images

Shout out to the French:

Prior to this series widespread criticism and frustration was evident with France sending a B squad to New Zealand.

NZ Rugby had no say, but were privately miffed by, the longstanding agreement between the French Top 14 clubs and Les Bleus that prevents the national team from selecting players involved in their domestic final for the July internationals, which duly undermines the elite arena.

Other than the second Test blowout in Wellington, where rookies were thrown to the wolves, France's performances belied their second-string nature to underline the Top 14's depth of talent.

Halfback Nolan Le Garrec, 20-year-old outside back Théo Attissogbé and loose forward Mickaël Guillard were among those to impress as France seriously tested the All Blacks.

France's defensive effort in the final week of their arduous season, where they made 292 tackles, 172 more than the All Blacks, reiterates their tenacity for the fight.

The nagging, lingering question for the All Blacks is would they have won this series against France's first-choice team?

While there's no definitive answer it does pose context to take stock of the vastly understrength opposition to start the year.

Assessing the All Blacks against the backdrop of France leaving their best talent at home is, therefore, a somewhat fraught exercise.

Boxes ticked:

Robertson will be pleased to continue his project 4/4/4 - develop four deep in each position over four years to win a fourth World Cup.

The All Blacks promoted six further rookies this series - Ollie Norris, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Brodie McAlister, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Holland and Christian Lio-Willie.

After reclaiming the Dave Gallaher trophy with a commanding win in Wellington, Robertson also had the luxury of using his full squad by making 10 starting changes for the third Test.

While the raft of adjustments stunted performance, the benefits of blooding prospects should show in time.

Those changes shone a light on the significant drop off from incumbents to the next tier at hooker and halfback where Codie Taylor and Cam Roigard are irreplaceable.

Selection questions remain at centre, where Billy Proctor needs further investment, blindside flanker with the All Blacks likely to persist with Tupou Vaa'i's switch and the up-for-grab wings.

Depth at No 10 evokes concern, too, with Beauden Barrett reinforcing his status as the clear first choice playmaker.

Biggest concern:

Mark Tele'a's absence was telling as the All Blacks struggled to settle on their preferred wings.

Tele'a missed selection after signing a lucrative three-year contract with Japanese club Toyota that rules him out of All Blacks contention from the end of this year.

His absence - and the decision to push Rieko Ioane from centre to the wing for the first time in four years - left the All Blacks without last year's two incumbent finishers, Tele'a and Caleb Clarke.

And after three Tests, uncertainty prevails over who will emerge to demand starting status on the edge.

Two late reshuffles - Caleb Clarke's training injury before the second Test and Ioane's withdrawal from the third - didn't help progress plans but after selecting two specialist wings in July, the All Blacks are no closer to determining their best finishing options.

Clarke's ankle injury that may sideline him for another five-to-six weeks was a notable setback as the second Test stage was set for him to recapture the form that locked down the No. 11 jersey for the first time in his career last year.

Clarke is a power wing, in the mould Robertson tends to favour, and the best edge option in the air - one area France exposed the All Blacks. But after a quiet season where he's yet to score a try, Clarke needs game time to cement his claims.

Jordan, the All Blacks first-choice fullback, was their best winger against France.

Sevu Reece wasn't helped by his first minute exit in Dunedin after a head knock but he has everything to prove at Test level after an underwhelming All Blacks season last year where his pace and erratic tendencies sparked concern.

Will Jordan [L] continues to score tries for fun at Test level Phil Walter/Getty Images

Reece is also 28 - the age when All Blacks wingers traditionally decline. By the 2027 World Cup, it's difficult to envision him being the form finisher the All Blacks need.

The jury remains out on Ioane's back-to-the-future switch and there's a strong argument the All Blacks missed a trick by not selecting form Chiefs wings Emoni Narawa and Leory Carter in their July squad - and instead including six midfielders.

Narawa started the second Test in Wellington but only after Clarke's late exit to continue a lack of faith in his abilities at test level.

Other emerging options include Caleb Tangitau, a revelation for the Highlanders before injury prematurely ended his campaign, and Crusaders wing/fullbacks Chay Fihaki.

Cavalry returning:

Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Wallace Sititi, last year's All Blacks player of the season, and Asafo Aumua are expected to return from injury for the Rugby Championship to significantly bolster Robertson's forward pack.

Leicester Fainga'anuku has returned home from two years in France, too, but he must first feature for Tasman in the NPC before being eligible for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks start their Rugby Championship campaign with two away Tests in Argentina before the world champion Springboks arrive for a tilt at breaking Eden Park's 50 match unbeaten run and a return clash in Wellington the following week.

Those four Tests promise to reveal exactly where Robertson's All Blacks sit.