Women's Rugby World Cup: England name experienced 32-player squad

Open Extended Reactions

England have won back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams since the last World Cup. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Red Roses coach John Mitchell has named his 32-player squad for this year's Women's Ruby World Cup, which will be held in England.

Zoe Aldcroft will captain the side, made up of 18 forwards and 14 backs, which boasts a wealth of experience.

Aldcroft will play in her third World Cup, while Emily Scarratt is set to play her fifth.

Abi Burton, May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maddie Feaunati, Lilli Ives Campion, Jade Shekells and Emma Sing will all play in their first World Cups.

While there are some fresh faces, Mitchell's squad has 1,374 international caps between them.

"It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup," Mitchell said.

"The selection process is never easy. It's been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection -- we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup."

The Red Roses will bid to win the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they clinched the trophy in France. England reached the final if the 2022 edition, losing a tightly contested final against New Zealand in Auckland.

Mitchell took over in 2023 and has led the side to more success with back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams. England have not lost a game since the last World Cup final.

England open their campaign against the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Aug. 22.