Australia 26-29 British and Irish Lions - 2nd Test match report

The Lions beat Australia in Melbourne to win the Test series. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The British & Irish Lions stormed back from an 18-point deficit to overhaul Australia 29-26 in front a record crowd in Melbourne on Saturday and seal the series with a test to spare in front of their ecstatic red-clad army of fans.

Hugo Keenan nosed the Lions ahead with a last-gasp try in front of 90,307 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to leave the Wallabies heartbroken.

Dan Sheehan, Tom Curry, Huw Jones and Tadgh Beirne also scored tries for the Lions, who claimed their first series win since beating Robbie Deans's Australia 2-1 in 2013.

While Andy Farrell's team celebrated, it was a tough night for the hosts, who had taken a 23-5 in the first half.

