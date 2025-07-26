British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell eyes 3-0 sweep with series won

Take a look at the best stats as the British and Irish Lions seal series victory at the MCG with a 26-29 win over Australia. (0:57)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has said his side will quickly turn their focus to securing a series whitewash after beating Australia 29-26 in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Lions came from 18-points behind -- their biggest ever comeback -- to stun the Wallabies and win the Test series with a match to spare.

The players' celebrations could be heard during Farrell's post-match news conference and he said while the group will "enjoy" the win, they will re-focus tomorrow and turn their attention to winning the final Test in Sydney.

"When you see what it means to everyone in there, you can hear them, can't you," Farrell said.

"These lads have dreamed of being a British and Irish lion all their lives and to get to the point where we come to the MCG with 90-odd thousand people with a dramatic finish like that to win the series is what dreams are made of.

"The plan will stay the same. Win or lose, we trust the plan ahead, so we'll make sure that we enjoy it tonight, that's for sure. Because we just made a bit of history, so we're delighted with that."

Captain Maro Itoje agreed the Lions are hungry to make more history with a clean sweep.

"When we met, I think the first time we met was in London or Dublin... When we met, Big Faz [Farrell] made the call, he wants us to go out here and win," Itoje told the news conference.

"He wants us to win everything. So don't get me wrong. Absolutely delighted with the result today, but we want to go again next week.

"These are one of the moments in your life that you'll cherish. So often in sport you have to move on to the next thing, focus on what's next, focus on the next challenge. And no doubt we will do that after tonight's celebration.

"But every now and again I think it's important to savour the moment."