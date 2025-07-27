Clean-out gate: This is World Rugby's bed, the Wallabies just have to lie in it

Sam Bruce reports from the MCG as the British and Irish Lions win in dramatic fashion to claim the series victory. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

To borrow a line from the movie Troy, rugby's glory walks hand in hand with its doom.

Saturday night's second Test between the Wallabies and British and Irish Lions was everything one could have hoped for in a Test match. Sadly, instead of reflecting on one of the greatest spectacles in recent memory, played in front of one of the biggest crowds to ever watch an international, the game is almost split down the middle on what proved to be its defining call.

Whether you sit in the red or gold corner, everyone has an opinion on the decision not to penalise Jac Morgan's clean-out of Carlo Tizzano, the phase before Hugo Keenan's match-winning try.

And every individual take, be it hot or not, is completely valid. It's what makes rugby such a global game and drives media interest and engagement, but also exactly what rips it apart when incidents like the Morgan clean-out occur.

But first, let's not detract from a quality Test match that should have cleared up any question about whether the Lions need to return to Australia in 12 years' time. The Wallabies played brilliantly in Melbourne, but Australia should have also had this Test sewn up before halftime.

Tom Lynagh's spilled high ball when Australia were up 23-5, having completely dominated the first half hour and capitalised on Tom Freeman's yellow card, felt like a pivotal moment at the time. And so it proved as Tom Curry scored from the sequence that followed the ensuing scrum.

Huw Jones' five-pointer, three minutes before halftime, ripped the momentum away from Australia completely and their inability to score more than three further points after the half-hour ultimately cost the Wallabies the Test.

They had their chances, too, and had it not been for a perfectly timed Curry tackle on Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, after Langi Gleeson had swooped on a loose high ball and offloaded to Fraser McReight, then Australia could now well be setting themselves up for a deciding game in Sydney.

Len Ikitau, usually one of the stoutest defenders in the game, will lament his missed tackle on James Lowe that led to the Tadhg Beirne try. The list goes on.