SYDNEY -- World Rugby boss Alan Gilpin says he has no regrets about overlooking the MCG for the Rugby World Cup 2027 final, after the venue played host to an iconic and unforgettable Test between the Wallabies and British and Irish Lions last Saturday.

Gilpin joined his chairman, Brett Robinson, Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh and a host of other dignitaries to help unveil the ticketing plans for the 2027 tournament, which will be played in seven host cities across Australia.

The first seats will be available via 2027 "Superfan" passes which will give those fortunate enough to land one the opportunity to purchase four tickets for whichever of the 52 games they like, limited of 52 tickets. They will go on sale next month, while a broader presale will begin in February 2026.

But with the Lions in town ahead of the third Test with the Wallabies, discussions naturally turned to last Saturday's gripping Test at the MCG, which produced one of the most controversial finishes in international rugby history.

The drama and tension created by the review of Jac Morgan's clean-out, which came one phase before Hugo Keenan's series-sealing try for the Lions, rounded out an extraordinary evening inside one of the great colosseums in world sport and had fans questioning whether the right decision over the destination for the 2027 final, which will instead be hosted at Sydney's Accor Stadium, had been made.

"No, I mean we went through a really competitive [process]," Gilpin said when asked whether the game had missed a trick by not taking the final to the MCG, where 90,307 people had turned out at the weekend.

"I mean the amazing thing here, and you guys know this well, is it's such a competitive environment between states and cities for sports content. And Sydney put their best foot forward for that, they we're an amazing host of the World Cup semifinals and final in 2003; I had the privilege to be here then and they will be again in in '27.

The atmosphere around the MCG for the second Test between the Wallabies and Lions was incredible David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

"I think what we saw on Saturday is that you know rugby can make some noise in Melbourne as well, so we're looking forward to Melbourne being part of that tournament.

"There's a stadium in Perth that wasn't even there in 2003 that's amazing, so the venue landscape here is really exceptional and so we're excited about getting access to those great venues."

The MCG originally had strong support at World Rugby level to host the final due to its 100,000 capacity and its proximity to the city centre, which many Lions fans embraced on Saturday night by making the 20-minute stroll along the Yarra River to the ground.

But it's understood the Victorian state government low-balled its bid amid a difficult financial period for the state post-COVID, and only narrowly avoided missing out on a slate of games altogether via some 11th-hour discussions before the host cities were confirmed earlier this year.

The 90,307-strong crowd for the second Lions Test was treated to an electrifying pyrotechnic display, as was the case at Suncorp Stadium a week earlier, but the atmosphere around the MCG during the 80 minutes of action was unlike anything the other venues around Australia can deliver.