British and Irish Lions vs. Australia: Garry Ringrose out of third Test

British and Irish Lions centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia this weekend as he goes through the 12-day concussion protocols.

Ringrose was initially selected to play in last weekend's second Test in Melbourne, which the Lions won to seal the series, but withdrew after experiencing concussion symptoms in training.

Saturday's match at Stadium Australia was probably his last realistic chance of playing a Test for the Lions and assistant coach Andrew Goodman said the 30-year-old was devastated.

Garry Ringrose is still in the 12-day concussion process meaning he will miss this weekend's third Test. David Rogers/Getty Images

"Garry was playing some amazing rugby through this tour, and it's been a dream of his for so long to represent the Lions, and he's managed to do that," the New Zealander told reporters in Sydney.

"But he wanted to be a Test-match Lion, so it's been devastating for him. Everyone knows Garry's a great lad and a great team man.

"The boys have all been disappointed for him. He's obviously disappointed himself, but he's getting around everyone and making sure he helps prepare them as much as he can. He's a real leader for us in terms of a backline in particular."

Goodman said that the other players who were unavailable for selection for the second test because of injury -- winger Mack Hansen (foot), lock Joe McCarthy (foot) and centre Sione Tuipulotu (hamstring) -- all took part in training on Tuesday.