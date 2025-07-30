The ESPN Scrum Reset reflect on some of the key decision from the Lions series, suggesting Maro Itoje's greater experience has been vital in the tourists getting the majority of the 50/50 calls. (2:54)

The Wallabies will be without star back-rower Rob Valetini for the third and final Test against the British and Irish Lions, as coach Joe Schmidt prepares to make a shock selection at scrum-half.

Valetini will be put on ice for the Accor Stadium clash in Sydney after he did not return for the second half of last week's dramatic 29-26 loss to the Lions at the MCG.

Valetini had earlier turned in a superb first half in his first game since the Brumbies' Super Rugby semifinal loss in mid-June, the two-time reigning John Eales medallist key in getting Australia on the front foot.

The back-rower ran for 28 metres on nine carries, which was only bettered for forwards by Lions back-rower Tadhg Beirne who played the full 80 minutes.

Schmidt revealed Valetini had "tightened up" at halftime and the Wallabies made the decision not to send him out for the second half as a result, the calf injury that saw him miss the first Test in Brisbane now set to scrub him from Saturday's finale.

The Wallabies appear to have made a judgement call with a two-Test tour of South Africa to come a fortnight after the third Test with the Lions.

Rob Valetini [R] won't play in the third Test against the Lions DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

It is likely that Langi Gleeson, who was excellent off the bench at the MCG, will again deputise for Valetini after he filled the No. 6 jersey against Fiji in Newcastle before succumbing to a cork himself.

Elsewhere, Schmidt is reportedly set to turn to Nic White at scrum-half in what could be the veteran's final Test. White is yet to feature for the Wallabies this season, but multiple media reports suggest Western Force halfback will replace Jake Gordon in the No. 9 jersey after the Waratahs skipper played the full 80 minutes last week.

Schmidt will confirm his team later Thursday, but prop Taniela Tupou is also expected to win a recall either as a starter or off the bench following Allan Alaalatoa's shoulder injury.