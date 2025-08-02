Australia vs. British and Irish Lion: Third Test live score, updates

The ESPN Scrum Reset reflect on some of the key decision from the Lions series, suggesting Maro Itoje's greater experience has been vital in the tourists getting the majority of the 50/50 calls. (2:54)

The third and final Test between Australia and British and Irish Lions may be a dead-rubber in name, but after the controversial finish to last week's clash, expect plenty of emotion in Sydney.

Australia still feel hard done by after Hugo Keenan's last minute try was awarded following what the Wallabies was an illegal clean out from Lions flanker Jac Morgan in the build up.

Morgan appeared to hit Carlo Tizzano around the head and neck area at the breakdown, but the move was cleared by the TMO.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt was left fuming at the decision, which cost his side the chance to take the series to a decider.

But, despite giving up an 18 point lead, Australia will feel buoyed by the improvement they showed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will be desperate to get something out of the series.

Meanwhile, the Lions are chasing greatness in the form of a 3-0 series whitewash to add to their first series win in 12 years.

Andy Farrell's side can become the first Lions outfit to earn a series clean sweep since 1974.

"We have a massive responsibility to make sure that we finish this off," Farrell told media this week. The tourists have made just two changes to their side with Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan coming in for James Lowe and Ollie Chessum, respectively.

The Wallabies will be without barnstorming back-row Rob Valetini who has been ruled out again with a calf injury.

